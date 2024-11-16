Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Irish actor and comedian Jon Kenny has died aged 66.

The Father Ted star passed away at Galway Clinic on Friday (15 November) his wife Margy has confirmed.

Kenny suffered from non-Hodgkins lymphoma when he was in his 40s but had made a full recovery. However, the much-loved comedian announced in 2020 his cancer had returned.

Speaking to Oliver Callan on RTÉ this year, he said: “I was diagnosed… the cancer came back. I had it there again. I had it about three years ago, four years ago so I had some operation to remove some of my left lung and that was good. Good luck to that.”

“But didn’t the f****r come back again on my left lung again. I’ve been lucky now because my chemo is working so I’ve been grand,” he continued.

“But just in the middle of it all then, just for the craic of it, you know when you’re getting on with things and after I had my second chemo, didn’t I get told I had heart failure. Just to throw that in the mix like… a nice little cocktail of things to be getting on with.”

Kenny, who was one half of the comedy duo D’Unbelievables alongside Pat Shortt, gained notoriety when he starred as Fred Rickwood in Father Ted and subsequently went on to secure roles in the 1998 film adaptation of Les Misérables, and Jessie Kirby’s 2008 horror film Insatiable.

Comedian Jon Kenny has died aged 66 after cancer treatment ( The Six O’Clock Show/Facebook )

The comedian was scheduled to perform at The Schoolyard Theatre in Cork on Saturday, 16 November. However the theatre announced earlier this week the show was cancelled.

Tributes have poured in following the news of Kenny’s death. Simon Harris, Taoiseach of Ireland, said in a statement: “It is with the utmost sadness that I have learned of the death of writer, actor and comedian Jon Kenny. Jon had the ability, that very few people possess, to make his audiences crack up laughing with a glance or a single word.

“Behind that seemingly effortless talent to joke, there was a gifted performer and an extremely deep thinker. Jon was an interesting and thoughtful person, he had some stunning dramatic performances on stage and on screen and the country is still in stitches from the magic that was D'Unbelievables.

“I was in his native Limerick last night when word of his death came through and to say he is beloved, is a huge understatement. I personally admired the honest and reflective way Jon spoke about his illness with Oliver Callan on radio earlier this year.

“Like everything he did, it was very human and very real. To Jon’s family, friends and huge circle of colleagues and peers, I am truly sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace.”

Fans took to X/Twitter upon hearing the news of Kenny’s death. “Rest in Peace Jon Kenny, a true legend of Irish Comedy. Crime Busters or Away in a Home will never be the same,” one person wrote.

“RIP to the great Jon Kenny. I’ll bet that every house in Ireland that grew up in the D’Unbelievables era still to this day quotes something from it,” another person added.

“A beloved entertainer and an incredibly talented man that could turn his hand to anything, bringing a deep understanding and humanity to every character and song, funny or otherwise. May he rest in peace.”