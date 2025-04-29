Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite has accused Waitrose of “removing his recipes from its website” in the weeks after he rejoined the explicit adult content site OnlyFans.

Best known for winning the third series of The Great British Bake Off in 2012 and appearing on Strictly in 2021, Whaite, 35, previously had an author page with his own recipes on the supermarket’s website.

However, Whaite’s profile now diverts to the “Guest Recipes” landing page of the Waitrose site, which features recipes from eight other chefs.

In a video posted to Instagram, Whaite said: “It seems Waitrose have diverted all my recipe links to similar recipes by other people – my work history with them ostensibly expunged.”

He continued: “My catalogue of YouTube videos with them has also disappeared. It's like I never existed. No one at Waitrose informed me or told me why… I can only guess that it's because I do OnlyFans.

“So I'm sorry if you wanted to use one of my recipes and now cannot.”

He added: “Look, I get my OF work doesn't align with their brand, and I would have accepted that had they treated me with an ounce of human respect. But to wipe out an entire collection of very hard work without any notice or chance to save the recipes first is an insult.”

open image in gallery John Whaite has claimed Waitrose has removed his recipes from its website after he re-joined OnlyFans ( Instagram @john_whaite )

The Independent has contacted Waitrose for comment.

A spokesperson for the supermarket told The Sun: “We regularly review recipes on our site and we are constantly updating and refreshing. We are very grateful for the work John has done for us.”

Last month, Whaite revealed that Peugeot had asked him to stop posting about the car brand and to return his vehicle after finding out he posted on OnlyFans.

“Pettiness is in for 2025,” the former Bake Off star said. “So much for being an inclusive brand.”

A spokesperson for Peugeot told MailOnline at the time: “We continuously review our collaborator community and, after careful consideration, we recently took the decision not to renew our existing partnership with John Whaite when it reached its agreed conclusion at the end of March.”

Whaite is pursuing OnlyFans alongside his successful baking business, Ruff Puff Brownies, which he runs with his husband Paul Atkins. The couple sell hand-baked goods in batches, which regularly sell out due to the demand from their 38,000 social media followers.

open image in gallery Whaite won ‘The Great British Bake Off’ in 2012 and runs his own brownie business Ruff Puff Brownies ( PA )

Whaite signed up to OnlyFans after Steph McGovern’s Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch, which Whaite made regular appearances on, was cancelled in 2023.

Whaite said in an interview at the time: “Since leaving the TV industry, I decided to focus on business. Now I run two fairly successful and exciting businesses.

“One sells brownies and cookies while the other is a meatier enterprise. If you want to buy my sweet treats head to Ruff Puff Brownies and if you want to buy my meat head to my OnlyFans page.”

The chef made Strictly history in 2021 as one half of the BBC show’s first ever same-sex male couple alongside professional dancer Johannes Radebe. The pair reached the final together.