Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Severance star John Turturro has a blunt response to super fans getting tattoos of him on their bodies.

Speaking to People at a Severance event on April 11, Turturro shared how social media has altered the relationship between actors and fans. He said it’s been an adjustment, especially as he’s gone viral for a singular line on the latest season of the hit Apple TV show, in which he plays Lumon Industries employee Irving Bailiff.

"Years ago, people didn't have social media, so they would say those lines to you on the street or they'd get tattoos of you," Turturro, 68, told the outlet.

"A lot of people have tattoos of me on intimate parts of their body and they sometimes want to show them to me and I'm like, 'I don't want to look at that', you know what I mean?" he continued.

Turturro also largely stays off of social platforms, he revealed.

"I'm not really on social media because I don't really want to read about myself and then I don't want to be self-conscious. I like being free and oblivious," he explained.

John Turturro plays Lumon Industries employee Irving Bailiff on the hit Apple TV show ‘Severance’

But that doesn’t mean Turturro isn’t grateful for how audiences respond to his roles.

"You're always appreciative when the audience responds, because you do it for people," he said of performing. "I do it for myself, but you hope that it will reach someone."

The second season of Severance recently came to a close with a finale that left viewers with more questions than answers.

Fans have been especially concerned that Turturro might not be returning for season three due to the season’s penultimate episode and how his character’s arc concluded. But Turturro has reassured viewers that he doesn’t think this is the end of the road for Irving.

“If someone wanted the story to be complete? It could be! But I think there’s so much more here,” Turturro told The Hollywood Reporter.

Severance has been renewed for season 3, but it’s not yet clear when it will premiere. In the meantime, fans can catch up on the first two seasons on Apple TV.