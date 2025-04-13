Severance’s John Turturro on fans getting ‘intimate’ tattoos of him: ‘I don’t want to look at that’
“A lot of people have tattoos of me on intimate parts of their body and they sometimes want to show them to me.”
Severance star John Turturro has a blunt response to super fans getting tattoos of him on their bodies.
Speaking to People at a Severance event on April 11, Turturro shared how social media has altered the relationship between actors and fans. He said it’s been an adjustment, especially as he’s gone viral for a singular line on the latest season of the hit Apple TV show, in which he plays Lumon Industries employee Irving Bailiff.
"Years ago, people didn't have social media, so they would say those lines to you on the street or they'd get tattoos of you," Turturro, 68, told the outlet.
"A lot of people have tattoos of me on intimate parts of their body and they sometimes want to show them to me and I'm like, 'I don't want to look at that', you know what I mean?" he continued.
Turturro also largely stays off of social platforms, he revealed.
"I'm not really on social media because I don't really want to read about myself and then I don't want to be self-conscious. I like being free and oblivious," he explained.
But that doesn’t mean Turturro isn’t grateful for how audiences respond to his roles.
"You're always appreciative when the audience responds, because you do it for people," he said of performing. "I do it for myself, but you hope that it will reach someone."
The second season of Severance recently came to a close with a finale that left viewers with more questions than answers.
Fans have been especially concerned that Turturro might not be returning for season three due to the season’s penultimate episode and how his character’s arc concluded. But Turturro has reassured viewers that he doesn’t think this is the end of the road for Irving.
“If someone wanted the story to be complete? It could be! But I think there’s so much more here,” Turturro told The Hollywood Reporter.
Severance has been renewed for season 3, but it’s not yet clear when it will premiere. In the meantime, fans can catch up on the first two seasons on Apple TV.
