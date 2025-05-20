John Oliver reveals which minor league baseball team he’s renaming

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Oliver has announced that he and the team behind Last Week Tonight with John Oliver will rename and rebrand a Minor League Baseball team the Erie SeaWolves.

Earlier this month, Oliver’s show featured a deep dive into the world of Minor League Baseball, which concluded with an offer to help rebrand a team.

During the May 4 episode, Oliver announced: “We are willing to use all our resources and stupidity to give one Minor League Baseball team a total rebrand.”

He added: “We will give you a new team name. A new mascot. We will even throw you a theme night. It will be personalized and it will be bespoke.”

The offer did, however, include one important caveat: “You can’t ask us any questions, give us any notes and you have to do what we come up with.”

This week, Oliver announced that after considering approaches from 47 different teams, the winning team would be the Erie SeaWolves from Erie, Pennsylvania.

John Oliver at the Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala in May 2024 ( Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images )

Explaining his decision, Oliver said: “They wrote to us with a list of 11 good reasons to pick them, one of which was ‘The SeaWolves play baseball nowhere near the sea.’ That’s a problem, Erie. We can help you fix that.”

He continued: “Congratulations to the SeaWolves, you’re about to be called something else. We are going to research your area and come up with a new name, mascot and theme night for you that nobody else in the league has and that can only come from Erie.”

As “per our original offer, you will get no input into this … You will take what we have and you will like it. All you have to do is sign your contract. I promise this is going to be great.”

Earlier this week, Oliver took the time to comment on the rebranding of the streaming service on which his program appears.

During his show, the comedian ran through the litany of different names and logos Warner Bros. Discovery has attempted to latch onto the streaming service before finally settling, once again, on HBO Max.

“Sometimes, hypothetically, before we can even get used to one dumb name [HBO Go], some genius comes along and only makes it dumber [HBO Now],” he quipped as the various logos appeared behind him.

“Then somehow it gets dumber still [HBO Max], and then against all the odds, somehow it becomes even worse [Max], before inexplicably going back to the stupid thing it was before [HBO Max].”