John Oliver laments Trump officials for emojis sent in group chat about airstrikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Oliver has once again mocked Donald Trump’s administration following another week of turmoil for the president’s team after highly classified war documents were accidentally leaked to a journalist in a group chat.

Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic Jeffrey Goldberg broke the story on Monday (24 March) when he reported that members of the Trump administration had mistakenly added him to a Signal group chat that discussed a classified military operation targeting Houthi positions in Yemen.

Kicking off his latest episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver said: “The Trump administration brought us yet another week of chaos.” He also praised Goldberg’s headline – “The Trump administration accidentally texted me its war plans”– adding that it was “one of the greatest headlines I read this week”.

Oliver’s other favourites were “Monkeys Chase British tourist out of hotel pool in Thailand: ‘Scariest moment of my life’”, “This octopus’s other car is a shark” and “Lots of fun, good weather greets guests during Deerfield’s 24th annual Testicle Festival”.

He noted that the airstrikes being discussed in the chat had garnered a series of emoji reactions from those in the group, including a fist, an American flag, flames, prayer hands and an arm flexing a muscle.

“Look, those clearly aren’t the right emojis to send after a bombing because the right emojis are no emojis,” proclaimed Oliver.

John Oliver on Last Week Tonight ( HBO )

He continued: “It’s basically like asking which Minion meme is right to send after Dylan’s ex-wife died in a car accident. They weren’t together anymore, were they? But it feels wrong not to send something when the answer is maybe send flowers and not this actual meme of a Minion cheering in a graveyard holding a sign that says ‘Sorry about your ex-wife.’ That is not the answer.”

“This is something of a motif for this administration: deeply unserious people doing deeply stupid things with massively serious consequences.”

Oliver also lamented a video released by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem of deported migrants being held in a crowded prison in El Salvador which he called “deeply disturbing”.

He added: “The past couple of months have seen this administration operate with incompetence and cruelty, interspersed with the occasional Nazi-adjacent visuals. The good news is they’re facing massive pushback over the mass deportations. The bad news is they’ve already done a ton of damage. But if they think they can brush off illegally detaining innocent people with the same flippancy they reserve for adding the wrong person to a group chat, they should know in no uncertain terms that the rest of us will push back hard.”

Oliver concluded the segment with his own set of emojis – a running man, middle finger, pointing finger, peach alongside a hole, red heart and an American flag – or as he interpreted them: “Go f*** yourselves, a**holes, love America.”