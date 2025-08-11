John Oliver highlights one savage positive of Dean Cain joining ICE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Oliver has mocked former Superman star Dean Cain after the actor announced that he had joined Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement agency.

Using the latest edition of Last Week Tonight, the late night host hit out at Cain, who said that he had joined ICE “to help secure the safety of all Americans”.

Oliver comedically noted one positive of Cain’s decision, stating: “There’s no need for that guy to wear a mask because the chances of anyone recognising him are f***ing zero.”

Continuing to lampoon Cain, Oliver quipped: “You know, there’s an old saying in Hollywood: ‘If all you can get is Dean Cain, you are f***ed.”

“Now, I’m not saying that ICE isn’t finding people,” he added. “I’m just saying, when you are reduced to pinning a badge on the 59-year-old star of The Dog Who Saved Christmas, The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation, The Dog Who Saved the Holidays, The Dog Who Saved Halloween, The Dog Who Saved Easter and The Dog Who Saved Summer, maybe you are in trouble.

The 48-year-old comedian is not the first notable name to criticise Cain for joining ICE.

open image in gallery Last Week Tonight host John Oliver mocked Cain for joining ICE ( HBO )

Romeo + Juliet actor John Leguizamo branded Cain a “moron”. In an Instagram video posted on Friday (7 August) Leguizamo said: “What kind of loser volunteers to be an ICE officer? What a moron. Dean Cain, your pronouns are has/been.”

His Instagram video was met with approval from fellow stars, including Frank Grillo, known for roles in Zero Dark Thirty, End of Watch, and as Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Oscar-nominated director Lee Daniels, behind films such as Precious, Monster’s Ball and The Butler, simply wrote: “Haahahhahahahaahhaha.”

Posting to social media on Tuesday (5 August), Cain, best known for playing the lead role in the 1990s series Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, said he felt it was “important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans… so I joined up”.

Encouraging his followers to consider signing up as well, he wrote: “Here’s your opportunity to join ICE. You can earn lots of great benefits and pay. Since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals including terrorists, rapists, murderers, pedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it – very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets.”

open image in gallery Cain has become an outspoken Republican and supporter of Donald Trump in recent years ( AP )

Cain’s video comes a week after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a press release telling Americans: “Your country is calling you to serve at ICE. Your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country.”

Just last week, ICE and Noem were heavily mocked in the latest episode of South Park, which depicted the agency raiding heaven in search of migrants.