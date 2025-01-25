John Cleese calls Piers Morgan ‘lazy’ and ‘sloppy’ as he weighs in on Hugh Grant row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Cleese has weighed in on a row between Piers Morgan and Hugh Grant over Rupert Murdoch, with the Fawlty Towers star calling Morgan “lazy” and “sloppy”.

Heretic star Grant, 64, and broadcaster Morgan, 59, have been engaged in a spat on X/Twitter this week after the government ruled out a reopening of the Leveson Inquiry, which Grant has been leading calls for.

Defence secretary John Healey insisted that there will be no new inquiry or restrictions into the activities of the media in the UK despite The Sun paying damages to Prince Harry this week.

In response to the government’s decision, Grant had told Radio 4’s Today: “I have some sympathy, when I’m in a generous mood, for politicians terrified of the Murdochs.”

Murdoch owns News Group Newspapers (NGN), owner of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World.

Morgan then took to X to call Grant a “hypocrite”, claiming the actor had taken “many millions of pounds” from Murdoch to make films for him.

Grant fired back 15 minutes later: “Bulls***. The last time I worked for a Murdoch owned company was in 1994. Which was long before I knew anything about his papers’ methods.

“Since then I have turned down every single job offer emanating from a Murdoch owned company.”

Grant and Morgan have been engaged in a war of words ( Getty Images )

Hours later, Morgan replied: “UPDATE: Your movie Florence Foster Jenkins was distributed by Murdoch-owned (at the time) 20th Century Fox in the UK. #HypocriteANDliar.”

Grant retaliated with: “That film was made for the BBC and Pathé. My contract was with them.

“I have no control over which local distributor is subsequently used in various countries. Fox was just local distributor for the UK. Keep up.”

On Saturday morning (25 January), Cleese, 85, weighed in, writing on X that the argument “clearly illustrates the difference between a well-educated mind and a lazy, sloppy tabloid one”.

He added: “NB: The man who is defending Murdoch has taken millions from him. Hugh and I choose not to work for him.”

It was announced earlier this month that Morgan, former editor of News of the World, is leaving Murdoch-owned News UK to focus on expanding his YouTube channel.

Morgan’s Uncensored programme has found some success since the broadcaster first established it on TalkTV in 2022, with the channel now boasting around 3.6 million subscribers.

In a new deal with News UK, Morgan will take ownership of the Uncensored brand through his production company, Wake Up Productions.

Both Cleese and Grant are involved with Hacked Off, a group that campaigns for a “free and accountable press” and was set up in response to the phone-hacking scandal.

NGN denies that phone hacking took place at The Sun, the company’s flagship newspaper, or that its journalists there were involved in criminality.