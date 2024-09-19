John Cleese accuses Eric Idle of ‘inventing’ narrative in latest Monty Python row

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Monty Python actor John Cleese has responded to comments made by his co-star Eric Idle in which he claimed that Cleese fired their ex-manager Jim Beach to replace him with Terry Gilliam’s daughter.

Speaking with fans on X/Twitter back in February, Idle admitted he hadn’t seen Cleese in seven years and told fans their relationship was “over” when “they put Gilliam’s daughter in as manager and Cleese fired Jim Beach”.

On Wednesday (18 September), months after Idle’s initial post, Cleese chimed back into the thread to call the narrative “an invention” before sharing his own version of events – and clarifying that he didn’t fire Beach.

“Jim, who was an old friend of mine from Cambridge days, became Python manager after the O2 show,” said Cleese.

“About four years ago he suffered a bad stroke and subsequently resigned as our manager. His number 2, Holly Gilliam, automatically took over as Python manager.”

At the height of the pair’s X/Twitter spat in February, Cleese said he and Idle have “always loathed and despised each other”.

He also defended their manager Holly, daughter of their fellow Python star Terry Gilliam, who Idle blamed for why he has to continue to work and make money at the age of 80.

“I have worked with Holly for the last 10 years, and I find her very efficient, clear-minded, hard-working, and pleasant to have dealings with,” the Fawlty Towers star said in response to Idle’s comments at the time.

open image in gallery Cleese accused Idle of ‘invention’ during ongoing row online ( Getty Images )

“Michael Palin has asked me to make it clear that he shares this opinion. Terry Gilliam is also in agreement with this.”

When asked about his views on Idle, Cleese wrote on X/Twitter: “We always loathed and despised each other, but it’s only recently that the truth has begun to emerge.” He later clarified in a follow-up post he meant this as a joke.

When a fan chimed in and said the revelation made them sad, Idle said: “Why. It makes me happy,” and added: “I haven’t seen Cleese in seven years.”

open image in gallery Idle and Cleese seen at rehearsals together in 2014 ( PA )

At the time, Idle complained that he still had to work for his living at the age of 80 and criticised the group’s management for its dwindling finances, blaming the Gilliam’s.

He said: “We own everything we ever made in Python and I never dreamed that at this age the income streams would tail off so disastrously.

“But I guess if you put a Gilliam child in as your manager you should not be so surprised. One Gilliam is bad enough. Two can take out any company.”

In May, Monty Python stars Cleese, Palin and Gilliam reunited to celebrate Palin’s 81st birthday, all without Idle there.

Cleese shared a dinner table picture on X/Twitter of himself smiling alongside the pair, with Palin holding up a plate of dessert that had “Happy Birthday” written in chocolate sauce.

Cleese jokingly captioned the photo: “An 18 foot Python celebrates Pallin’s 181st Birthday and 195th Travel Book. Photo taken at cafe on peak of Mount Kilimanjaro.”