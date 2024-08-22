John Cena admits appearing naked at the Oscars was ‘really embarrassing’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

John Cena has reflected on his decision to appear entirely naked onstage at the Oscars.

The Blockers actor and former wrestler stunned viewers at the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony in March when he presented the prize for Best Costume Design without any clothes on.

In a comedy skit, Cena sheepishly emerged from the wings of the stage, with only the winner’s envelope covering his privates from view. “Costumes are…so important,” he sighed. “Maybe the most important thing there is.”

However, looking back on this experience, Cena questioned whether the scene was actually funny.

Speaking to former NFL player Shannon Sharpe on his talk show Club Shay Shay, Cena recalled the embarrassment he felt when it dawned on him that he was appearing naked in front of Hollywood A-listers whom he had never met.

“I have the most decorated performers, producers, directors in one room and I’m gonna go out there with my balls in the wind, with an index card covering my stuff like, ‘Hey guys, is this funny? Are we good?’” he said.

He continued: “I got all the people behind the camera, but then I walk out in front of a room of my peers, many of which I’ve never met because I haven’t worked my way up to meet [them].”

The Peacemaker star said the idea for the skit began when host Jimmy Kimmel called him and asked him to make a cameo.

open image in gallery John Cena presents Best Costume Award entirely naked ( Academy Awards 2024/ ABC )

“Jimmy Kimmel called me personally and was like, ‘I need you to come to the Oscars.’ And he’s like, ‘Just let me send you the bit.’ And he sent it on paper and I called him back, like, ‘When do you need me there?’” he explained.

Cena explained that nude tape was used to conceal his private parts, even though he was initially expecting to be “more naked”.

However, he said the tape didn’t improve his circumstances. “That was even more embarrassing,” he said. “Going out there with a taped butthole? It’s tough.”

At the time, fans were taken aback by Cena’s appearance – but praised him for his commitment to the bit.

“No matter what anyone says, John Cena COMMITS,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“WTF IS JOHN CENA DOING ??!?” another wrote.

“Naked John Cena bit might be the greatest Oscar bit of all time,” someone else remarked.

In the end, Cena emerged in a bronze toga-style costume and presented the award to Poor Things, which was named the winner of the Best Costume Design award.