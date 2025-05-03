Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Sopranos and The Matrix star Joe Pantoliano has revealed he has considered leaving the United States due to the actions of the Trump administration.

The 73-year-old actor is soon set to join the cast of the hit HBO dystopian series The Last of Us as Eugene.

Speaking to Page Six at the premiere of Stanley Tucci’s food and travel show Tucci in Italy. Pantoliano said: “I’m so uncomfortable with the nature of what’s happening in our country, and I just want to run for the hills.”

He added: “It’s hard for me to think about people’s bulls*** like making a TV show. The world is on fire, it’s hard for me to concentrate.”

The actor, who played Ralph Cifaretto in The Sopranos, revealed that he and his wife Nancy Sheppard had recently returned from a vacation in Portugal and had debated moving there.

“We just got back. We really love it there,” he said, before admitting that he was concerned about the power outage that recently hit Spain and Portugal.

Joe Pantoliano at the premiere of 'Tucci in Italy' in New York in April 2025 ( Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

“They just got hit with a cyber attack,” he theorized, adding: “And I think that’s just a rehearsal for what will happen here.”

Pantoliano said he was so concerned about societal collapse that he keeps “a lot of cash at home, not a lot but enough to get me going for a couple of weeks.” He joked that burglars shouldn’t be tempted as “it’s buried and there’s no map!”

Back in 2021, Pantoliano told The Independent that he was concerned that antiheroes such as Tony Soprano have become idolized by people like Donald Trump.

“What always upset me was that the majority of the audience didn’t get the genius of David Chase, and what David Chase was saying about these monsters,” he said.

“Tony Soprano becomes a hero, when he’s a broken down gangster and a murderer. Scumbags like Trump and Roger Stone, all these white-collar criminals, continue to be quoted as using The Godfather and The Sopranos as a blueprint for being douchebags! I mean, how f***ed up is that?”

At the time he was promoting Sean Cisterna’s movie From the Vine, about a Canadian who relocates to Italy following a mental breakdown. “There’s got to be some kind of correction,” said Pantoliano of the theme of the film. “There’s gonna be a financial correction, and a spiritual correction. But for the time being this kind of lighthearted movie provides some kind of relief, where you can forget your troubles for a couple of hours.”