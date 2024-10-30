Jimmy Fallon viewers call out host for awkward reaction to TikTok guests on his show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

US talk show host Jimmy Fallon has received backlash for his reaction to TikTok stars, AJ, Big Justice and The Rizzler, who appeared on his show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on 28 October.

Fallon, who has recently seen an episode of his long-running show culled due to budget cuts at NBC, welcomed the trio on to his show to discuss their success on TikTok.

For those that aren’t aware, AJ and Big Justice, real names Andrew and Eric Befumo are a father and son duo who have become famous in the last year on TikTok and now have more than two million followers.

Their content, which often features friends and relatives, including The Rizzler, is wholesome family entertainment and often sees them reviewing snacks from Costco, like the “Double Chunk Chocolate Cookie,” which they rank on “The Boom Meter,” which involves them enthusiastically giving “booms” out of five to the food.

Their videos now regularly get more than one million views on TikTok, with the success prompting them to release a song, appropriately called “We Bring the BOOM!” which has more than 1.7m plays on Spotify at the time of writing.

However, their debut on Fallon’s show, where they talked about their success, left some viewers curious about one detail.

Throughout their appearance, Fallon cut off their trademark “boom” slogan and appeared less than enthusiastic when they kept repeating it.

The video creators WatchMojo shared a compilation of Fallon’s reactions to the Costco Guys, which itself has been viewed one million times.

“I want to hire one of those body language analysis people to study Fallon in this whole appearance. All I get from Fallon here is seeping contempt. He just talks over these guys and ignores them constantly,” wrote one person.

Another person quipped: “Dawg this is killing me Fallon‘s so mad lol.”

“I want them to keep showing up on Jimmy Fallon until he breaks completely,” joked a third person.

A fourth person asked: “Why does Fallon look so annoyed?”

It wasn’t all bad for Fallon who did get some support. “A rare moment where I felt bad for Jimmy Fallon… having to listen to BOOM with a pounding hangover,” said one viewer.

Another said: “Bro Jimmy Fallon was so done with AJ and Big Justice but was vibing with Rizzler the entire time.”

Things did appear to improve for Fallon towards the end of the segment as he got to try the infamous “double chunk chocolate cookie” which he gave five booms.

Jimmy Fallon with the Costco Guys on The Tonight Show ( The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/NBC )

AJ, incidentally used to be a professional wrestler called “The American Powerchild Eric Justice” and will be returning to the ring next month to face QT Marshall at All Elite Wrestling’s Full Gear show.

Jimmy Fallon has been contacted for comment.