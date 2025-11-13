Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legendary TV journalist Jim Avila has died aged 69.

ABC News announced Thursday that the former senior national correspondent died after a “long illness,” but did not share any further details about his death. Avila faced health challenges “with courage,” ABC News said, and received a kidney transplant donated by his brother in 2020. He left the network

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, including his three children, Jamie, Jenny, and Evan, and we thank him for his many contributions and unwavering commitment to seeking out the truth,” ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic said in a statement.

Avila worked with the network for nearly two decades as a Los Angeles-based correspondent who reported on politics, justice, law and consumer investigations. He worked in the White House from 2012 to 2016, and won the prestigious Merriman Award from the White House Correspondents Association for breaking the news that the US and Cuba reopened diplomatic relations. During his time at ABC, he also worked as a 20/20 correspondent.

He left the network in 2021, following his transplant. Two years later, he started working at ABC’s San Diego affiliate station as a senior investigate reporter. When asked why he came back to work, Avila told the Times of San Diego that “retirement was boring.”

Jim Avila worked as an ABC News correspondent for nearly two decades ( X/@JimAvilaABC )

“I've been to every state in the country and every continent except Antarctica. I've covered the White House, wars, mass shootings. I still want to make an impact in news and San Diego is a good place to do it,” he said in January 2024.

At the time, Avila penned a column saying KGTV represented the “final phase of my 50-year career in broadcasting, spanning both radio and TV.”

Before joining ABC News, Avila worked as an investigative reporter for the local NBC station in Los Angeles, where he reported on the O.J. Simpson murder case. His coverage landed the station an Emmy Award in 1996.

Tributes to Avila flooded social media after news of his death. TV news anchor Scott Thuman wrote on Instagram, “He was such a presence and true old school journalist. His legacy will live on well beyond today. I hope his family and friends find peace.”

“One of the greats in broadcast journalism has passed,” anchor Frank Buckley wrote. “Jim Avila, former correspondent for @ABC@NBCNews, a Cubs fan, and one of my close friends with whom I had too many nights out to count was someone who cared deeply about journalism, his friends, his family. I will miss him.”