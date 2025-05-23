Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he chose the location for his pub to avoid another dispute with locals over the amount of traffic in the area.

In season four of Clarkson’s Farm, which has just returned to Prime Video, the former Top Gearpresentershows the process of opening his pub The Farmer’s Dog.

The 65-year-old opened the establishment in August 2024, paying less than £1m for the building, formerly known as The Windmill, in Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire.

The Farmer’s Dog quickly became a success for Clarkson, echoing the reception he received when he opened his Diddly Squat farm shop in 2020.

In episode one of season four, Clarkson explains his vision for the pub to Charlie Ireland, a professional agronomist and land agent who advises the presenter on farm management.

During a meeting, Clarkson lays out his plans for the pub and the specific type of place he wants it to be.

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson and Charlie Ireland in Clarkson's Farm Season 4 ( Prime Video )

“I don’t want to buy a village pub because the farm shop is nowhere near the village and the villagers went berserk because of the traffic,” says Clarkson.

“I don’t want to fall out with any more villagers,” he adds. “Town centre pub? Not really the farm vibe that I’m looking for.”

He adds that he wants it to be a “main road pub” where he can sell the produce made at his farm.

In 2021, Clarkson was involved in a showdown meeting with local residents in Oxfordshire who blamed his farm shop for causing chaos on their roads.

Police were even called out to manage traffic chaos in June 2021 after the launch of the shop, when hundreds of people arrived, causing long queues in an area that used to be a tranquil village. Signs in the car park warned visitors of waits of three-and-a-half hours to get into the store.

open image in gallery People queued outside The Farmer’s Dog on the day it opened ( PA )

Similar concerns had been raised about his pub due to its location next to the busy A40 road.

Oxfordshire County Council said it has worked “closely and pro-actively” with Clarkson’s team ahead of the opening.

“Several measures have been taken to reduce the likelihood of traffic and parking-related problems, and to support the safe and successful opening of the site,” a council spokesman said.

Clarkson even thanked Oxfordshire County Council for “all their help” before its grand launch in August 2024.

Clarkson’s Farm season four launches on Prime Video on 23 May.