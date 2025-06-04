Jeremy Clarkson’s pub opening under threat in season finale of Clarkson’s Farm
The opening of The Farmer’s Dog is in jeopardy in the season finale of the popular show
Jeremy Clarkson’s Farmer’s Dog pub is overrun by chaos ahead of its opening in the season finale of Clarkson’s Farm.
Series four of the formerTop Gear and Grand Tour host’s lifestyle series was released last month, with fans eager to catch up with occurrences at his Diddly Squat farm in the Cotswolds.
The TV personality made the purchase of the pub after finding success with his now-famous 1000-acre farm and accompanying shop, which is run by the TV personality’s wife, Lisa Hogan.
The 65-year-old opened the establishment in August 2024, paying less than £1m for the building, formerly known as The Windmill, in Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire.
The final two episodes of the series will be uploaded to Prime Video on Friday (6 June), and will show Clarkson struggling to prepare for the pub’s opening along with help from his co-star Kaleb Cooper.
Episode seven, titled “Hurrying”, sees Clarkson get his dates mixed up as he realises with shock that the August bank holiday – when The Farmer’s Dog is set to open – is a week earlier than he thought.
The show’s finale, “Landlording”, shows Clarkson and Cooper at the centre of more chaos as they have trouble hanging up the pub’s sign to show that it’s open. Photos of the series show him also attempting to hang foliage while a long queue of customers wait eagerly outside.
The name of Clarkson’s pub was inspired by an unfortunate discovery about the surrounding area. In episode four, Clarkson is shown reading through documentation received from the lawyer handling the pub’s purchase, and he learns that the surrounding Oxfordshire area is regularly frequented by people who enjoy having sex in semi-secluded public spaces.
The episode shows Clarkson discover that the entirety of the pub’s garden area is designated by the council as “a picnic site” – a detail that he said became “blurred and confusing” when he continued to read through the file.
After calling his lawyer, Clarkson is told that the site previously attracted some “unwanted and anti-social behaviour” that “might put you off eating your picnic”.
When Clarkson asked if this activity was centred around the public toilets, the lawyer said: “We have happened upon some quite interesting photographs which capture certain graffiti and certain goings-on.”
Upon inspecting the area, Clarkson discovers the activity was still going on after finding underwear strewn about in trees.
