Jeremy Clarkson has announced that season five of his award-winning series Clarkson’s Farm has completed filming.

Months after the conclusion of season four, Clarkson has now called a wrap on production of forthcoming episodes, which are likely to be released in 2026.

He revealed the news via an Instagram photo showing the TV presenter alongside his girlfriend Lisa Hogan, farmhand Kaleb Cooper and drystone waller Gerald Cooper.

New episodes are expected to include the documentary series’s most emotional scenes yet after his Cotswolds farm was struck by an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis.

The presenter recently admitted that funds amassed from the series are keeping his Diddly Squat farm alive

The farm went into lockdown and was unable to buy or sell cows for two months. The 1,000-acre holding in Oxfordshire is at the heart of Clarkson’s hugely popular Prime Video series, which follows the TV presenter’s journey as a new farmer and the challenges he faces along the way.

Clarkson bought the land in 2008 and, after the villager who ran the farm retired in 2019, he decided to see if he could run it himself.

In addition to his work on the farm, the TV personality, who recently cut ties with his Grand Tour co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May, also purchased an Oxfordshire pub, The Farmer’s Dog, which opened to the public in August.

The host admitted earlier this year that funds amassed from the series are keeping his Diddly Squat farm alive after a “disastrous” harvest.

'Clarkson's Farm' season five has wrapped production

He wrote on X (Twitter) in August: “It looks like this year’s harvest will be catastrophic. That should be a worry for anyone who eats food.

“If a disaster on this scale had befallen any other industry, there would be a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth.”

When one fan told him that this particular “drama” would make “good TV” in a future episode of Clarkson’s Farm, the former Top Gear star replied: “Yes. But most farms don’t have TV shows to keep them going.”

The host, who until recently co-presented The Grand Tour for the streamer, reportedly struck a £160m deal for three seasons of Clarkson's Farm in 2020.

Since then, the show has become one of Prime Video’s most-watched titles, with a fourth season airing earlier this year.