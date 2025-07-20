Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harriet Cowan, one of the breakout stars of Clarkson's Farm, has admitted she wasn’t aware of Jeremy Clarkson’s work before signing up for the hit show.

Cowan, who temporarily replaced farm manager Kaleb Cooper in the latest series, said she didn’t know much about Clarkson’s past TV work as she “wasn’t really into the cars thing growing up”.

Addressing Clarkson’s efforts as farm owner, she told The Times that the former Top Gear host is “very much like every other farmer I’ve ever met” and “very much willing to learn”.

“He wanted to do well by the farm,” she said, adding: “He’s still very much grounded and he doesn’t let the fame and all the publicity get to him.”

Clarkson, 65, hosted motoring series Top Gear from 2002 until he was dropped by the BBC in 2015, following which he moved to Amazon for The Grand Tour with co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May.

He created Clarkson’s Farm after taking over the now-famous, 1000-acre Diddly Squat farm and accompanying shop, and the show documents his efforts at farm life.

Cowan, a 24-year-old full-time nurse, secured her role on the series thanks to her popular farm-themed TikTok videos.

Cowan won over audiences with her witty asides and impressive farming knowledge, and Clarkson has hailed her a “star”.

open image in gallery Harriet Cowan temporarily replaced Kaleb Cooper on ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Prime Video )

Since the latest series was released in June 2025, viewers have expressed hope that Cowan will become a permanent team member.

“I’ve always said I’ll be very open if Jeremy needs me again,” she said. “We’ve sort of left it like that. If he needs me, I’m here.”

Cowan graduated from the University of Derby, where she studied nursing. She was named her town’s Young Farmers spokesperson and continues to use social media to highlight the realities of working on a farm.

Clarkson’s Farm has become one of Prime Video’s most streamed TV shows and, in July 2024, Clarkson extended his business empire by taking over rural country pub The Windmill in Asthall – a “village boozer” on five acres of countryside near Burford.

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson on ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Prime Video )

The purchase of his pub, which is called The Farmer’s Dog, featured in the latest series of Clarkson’s Farm. But Clarkson recently ruled out any similar ventures in the future, telling The Times he is “done with business” as he “doesn’t understand it”.

“I am not motivated by money. I just want a good craic,” he said.