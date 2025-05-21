Jeremy Clarkson names ‘violent’ farm pig after Harvey Weinstein in Clarkson’s Farm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Clarkson and his Diddly Squat farm crew have named an unruly male boar “Harvey Swinestein” after the disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein in the forthcoming series of Clarkson’s Farm.

In season four of the farming programme, which airs on 23 May and follows the ups and downs at Clarkson's Chipping Norton farm, the local vet raises the alarm after noticing that the boar, rented for breeding, had been bullying and being physically aggressive towards the three female pigs (called sows).

In the third episode of the new season, the vet informs Clarkson that he noticed the sows “couldn’t lift their back ends” after sexual interaction with the boar, and that he wasn’t “100 per cent safe to be around”. He said that the boar would situate himself at the entrance of the pen to stop the sows from leaving and entering.

“I’ve seen him actually chomping at the metal [casing on the pen]. I wouldn’t trust him with us in the pen,” the vet said. “If he decided he didn’t like us, he could take a chunk out of us.”

Clarkson’s wife Lisa Hogan arrives, with the presenter telling her: “[The boar is] so violent at sex, he’s broken the house. And I was just in there and he was pawing the ground. He’s like a bull. He’s not a very nice pig.”

Hogan responded: “I think we get rid of Harvey Swinestein tomorrow, he’s gotta go.” Clarkson seemed amused by this, and continued to use the name to refer to the boar throughout the episode.

The following day, Clarkson returned with his farm manager, Kaleb Cooper, and his new farm hand, Harriet Cowan, and asked them to remove “Harvey Swinestein” from the pen to send him back to his owner.

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson on ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Amazon Prime Video )

When Cooper and Cowan didn’t understand who the pun was referring to, by enquiring whether it was a famous actor or scientist, Clarkson simply said of Weinstein: “He’s a shocking human being.”

The pair spent some time trying to wrestle the large pig into a vehicle, and Cooper was left injured after the boar jumped up and hit his rib.

In the voiceover, Clarkson concluded: “Nobody was upset to see Harvey leave.”

open image in gallery Harvey Weinstein appearing at a retrial hearing this week

Weinstein, who co-founded Miramax film studio, was sentenced in 2020 to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault charges after being found guilty of sexually assaulting ex-production assistant and raping an actor. Weinstein has denied the allegations against him, which he is appealing.

The new season of Clarkson’s Farm sees the TV presenter navigate another year of running the Diddly Squat farm, as well as opening his pub venture, The Farmer’s Dog. He also takes on a new freelance team member, 24-year-old Cowan, who is a farmer, nurse and TikTok star from Derbyshire, while Cooper is embarking on his solo live tour – thanks to his newfound fame on Clarkson’s Farm.

The series returns to Prime Video on 23 May.