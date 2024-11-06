Jeremy Clarkson shares ‘exciting’ update about future of Clarkson’s Farm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jeremy Clarkson has provided an update on the future of Clarkson’s Farm, comparing the announcement to the birth of the baby Jesus.

The documentary series first aired on Prime Video in 2021, and follows the former Top Gear host as he attempts to run his 1,000-acre Diddly Squat farm near Chipping Norton.

The 61-year-old bought the land in 2008 and, after the villager who ran the farm retired in 2019, decided to see if he could run it himself. A long-awaited third series was released to success in May.

In addition to his work on the farm, the TV personality, who recently cut ties with his Grand Tour co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May, also purchased an Oxfordshire pub, The Farmer’s Dog, which opened to the public in August.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday (5 November), Clarkson is seen in a jacket and black beanie hat as he appears to celebrate Bonfire Night.

“Over the years bright lights in the sky have been used to make many important announcements, the birth of the baby Jesus for example,” he said as lights arranged themselves behind him.

“But tonight they’re being used to make an announcement that’s even bigger than that.

“Season 5 of Clarkson’s Farm is coming.”

The lights are then arranged into a massive number five.

Clarkson said the news was bigger than the birth of the baby Jesus ( Instagram/JeremyClarkson/PrimeVideo )

Fans were delighted at the news but were left confused about one thing – season four has not yet been released.

“We got season 5 announcement before we got season 4,” wrote one person.

“That’s the kind of reassurance we need. I’m already looking forward to it.”

Another added, “Announcing season 5 before season 4 even comes out is wild.”

However, Clarkson cleared up confusion in the comments as he replied to say, “We’ve just finished filming four. That’s out next year.”

The news comes after speculation that the series could be cancelled after Clarkson wrote a highly-criticised column on the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

One person commented, “Sod the US election result. This announcement is the one!”

The news comes after the TV presenter revealed that he had undergone an emergency heart procedure after feeling unwell while on holiday.

Clarkson first started struggling while swimming from a boat to the beach while on holiday on a small island, explaining that: “It wasn’t far, maybe the length of two swimming pools. But when I finally reached the beach, there was more water in my lungs than there is in Lake Superior, and I was mostly dead.”