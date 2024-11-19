Jeremy Clarkson’s production crew spotted at farmers’ protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Clarkson’s Farm fans could be given a political glimpse into farming life in season five, as it’s reported that the Amazon crew filming Jeremy Clarkson’s appearance at the farmers’ protest in Westminster.

The production crew are capturing the former Top Gear host and some of his Clarkson’s Farm co-stars at the demonstration on Tuesday for the show’s forthcoming season, according to Deadline.

It’s estimated that between 10,000 and 40,000 people are protesting against the Labour government’s proposed inheritance tax hikes, which Clarkson has said could be “the end” for farmers.

Clarkson arrived in a “Diddly Squat” labelled coach, alongside his series stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland. He previously told The Sun that “two coachloads” of farmers were heading down from his Diddly Squat farm in Chipping Norton. The Independent has contacted Amazon Prime Video for comment.

Farmers across the country are urging the government to change course over its plans, which impose inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1 million.

Farmers have contested the government’s suggestion that small family farms will not be impacted by the changes, arguing that rural farms could be worse affected.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has organised an event in which 1,800 of its members will meet with local MPs at Westminster, while thousands march separately in a demonstration near Whitehall.

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson arrives in central London to join the farmers’ protest over the changes to inheritance tax ( PA )

Speaking to media at the protest, Clarkson said: “I’m here to support the farmers, it’s that simple, because they need all the help they can get really, even from me.”

Speaking about Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s proposed tax changes, he said: “If she’d have wanted to take out the likes of James Dyson and investment bankers and so on, she would have used a sniper’s rifle, but she’s used a blunderbuss and she’s hit all this lot.”

The presenter has been embraced by the farming community following the release of his Prime Video series in 2021, which follows the trials and tribulations of running his Diddly Squat farm.

The series tracks Clarkson and his trusty team of farming experts as they tackle issues such as economic losses, sustainable farming and the death of much-loved farm animals.

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson speaks with the media at the farmers’ protest ( PA )

The new season is also expected to chronicle the opening of Clarkson’s new pub, The Farmer’s Dog, as well as dispatches on his Hawkstone brewery company.

In proposing the inheritance tax hikes, the government argues that tax exemptions have led to wealthy non-farmers seizing agricultural land and pricing out younger farmers.

However, NFU president Tom Bradshaw said an estimated 75 per cent of commercial farm businesses “were caught in the eye of this storm” of a policy that will “rip the heart of family farms”.