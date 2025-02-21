Jeremy Clarkson makes motoring show return after announcing retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Clarkson will make his return to the TV motoring genre in a forthcoming episode of Car SOS.

The former Top Gear host, 64, took a step back from the genre after the final episode of The Grand Tour aired in September 2024, which he co-hosted with longtime collaborators James May and Richard Hammond.

Clarkson has been focussing his attention on his Diddly Squat farm, which is the centre of the Amazon series Clarkson’s Farm, as well as his brewery company Hawkstone and recently-opened Oxfordshire pub, The Farmer’s Dog.

The TV presenter will make a brief return to the motoring genre alongside hosts Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend for a special episode of Car SOS, which sees Clarkson help repair and restore an old Land Rover Discovery Series 1. The episode will air in March.

Host Shaw has said in a recent interview that Clarkson kindly allowed the crew to film the final reveal of the motor at his home.

Shaw told The Daily Star: “Jeremy was happy for us to bring a full coach load of people. I mean, think about it – 60 strangers turning up at your property!”

He said: “We spent about half an hour with Jeremy and he was warm, friendly, and, of course, typically sarcastic and funny.

“He genuinely cared about the wellbeing of both the team, and most importantly, the car's owner.”

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond wrapped ‘The Grand Tour’ last year ( Getty Images )

Clarkson departed The Grand Tour after the finale aired in September, which saw the three stars head out in cars they've always wanted to own.

Co-presenter James May recently explained why his TV partnership with Clarkson and Hammond came to an end – saying that it was time to make way for the younger generation.

He said: “The idea was to land the car show format safely and not fly it into a cliff. We only cleared the cliff by a few feet but I think it will survive.”

May also said he wasn’t “in mourning” over the show’s conclusion as he thinks they “gave the format a really good thrashing and now it’s time to let a younger generation have a go”.

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson on ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Prime Video )

Clarkson has continued to present reality series Clarkson’s Farm, which follows Clarkson as he owns and operates his own 1,000-acre farm near Chipping Norton, as well as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on ITV.

In an Instagram video last November, Clarkson confirmed that Clarkson’s Farm had been renewed for a fifth season, with the fourth set to be released soon.

“Over the years bright lights in the sky have been used to make many important announcements, the birth of the baby Jesus for example,” Clarkson told followers.

“But tonight they’re being used to make an announcement that’s even bigger than that. Season 5 of Clarkson’s Farm is coming.”

Car SOS Season 13 premieres 13 March on National Geographic.