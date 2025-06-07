Jeremy Clarkson bans customer from his pub over price complaint
TV star has documented the process of launching The Farmer’s Dog pub in the latest series of ‘Clarkson’s Farm’
Jeremy Clarkson has banned a prospective customer from his Cotswolds pub after they criticised its food prices.
Clarkson, 65, opened the doors to The Farmer’s Dog pub near Burford, Oxfordshire, last August and has documented the lead-up to the launch on the latest series of his Prime Video reality show Clarkson’s Farm.
The former Top Gear host didn’t hold back when one Twitter/X user weighed in on the cost of dining at the establishment, which serves produce from Clarkson’s nearby farm, Diddly Squat.
The social media user claimed that the price for one meal at The Farmer’s Dog was “a bit much”, writing: “Thought @JeremyClarkson wanted an affordable pub for customers. £24 for pie and veg is a bit much.”
Another detractor then chimed in with a comment about the price of British beef, claiming: “Dead weight for British beef is far too expensive £6.89/kg for R4L [a term used for grading beef] down from the record high £6.98/kg earlier in the month.”
Clarkson then responded simply by stating: “You are now banned from the pub.”
It’s not the first time that Clarkson has laid down the law to bar potential customers from his new venture
Last year, a photo of The Farmer’s Dog’s “people who are banned” list circulated on social media, with prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and Clarkson’s former Top Gear and The Grand Tour co-star James May sharing the dubious honour of being the first two people to be barred.
May’s Grand Tour colleague Richard Hammond has also previously joked that he is not allowed to visit the pub either.
Clarkson took over the venue, formerly known as The Windmill, in June 2024 intending to serve food and drink from local suppliers.
The concluding episodes of season four of Clarkson’s Farm aired on Prime Video on Friday (6 June) and showed the broadcaster struggling to prepare for the pub’s grand opening after mixing up the dates of the August bank holiday, with Clarkson eventually putting the finishing touches to the venue as customers queue up outside.
