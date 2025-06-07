Jeremy Clarkson bans customer from his pub over price complaint

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Clarkson has banned a prospective customer from his Cotswolds pub after they criticised its food prices.

Clarkson, 65, opened the doors to The Farmer’s Dog pub near Burford, Oxfordshire, last August and has documented the lead-up to the launch on the latest series of his Prime Video reality show Clarkson’s Farm.

The former Top Gear host didn’t hold back when one Twitter/X user weighed in on the cost of dining at the establishment, which serves produce from Clarkson’s nearby farm, Diddly Squat.

The social media user claimed that the price for one meal at The Farmer’s Dog was “a bit much”, writing: “Thought @JeremyClarkson wanted an affordable pub for customers. £24 for pie and veg is a bit much.”

Another detractor then chimed in with a comment about the price of British beef, claiming: “Dead weight for British beef is far too expensive £6.89/kg for R4L [a term used for grading beef] down from the record high £6.98/kg earlier in the month.”

Clarkson then responded simply by stating: “You are now banned from the pub.”

open image in gallery The former ‘Top Gear’ host didn’t hold back when responding to a sceptical social media user ( X: @JeremyClarkson )

It’s not the first time that Clarkson has laid down the law to bar potential customers from his new venture

Last year, a photo of The Farmer’s Dog’s “people who are banned” list circulated on social media, with prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and Clarkson’s former Top Gear and The Grand Tour co-star James May sharing the dubious honour of being the first two people to be barred.

May’s Grand Tour colleague Richard Hammond has also previously joked that he is not allowed to visit the pub either.

Clarkson took over the venue, formerly known as The Windmill, in June 2024 intending to serve food and drink from local suppliers.

open image in gallery Clarkson is reinventing himself as a pub landlord ( Prime Video / Ellis O'Brien )

The concluding episodes of season four of Clarkson’s Farm aired on Prime Video on Friday (6 June) and showed the broadcaster struggling to prepare for the pub’s grand opening after mixing up the dates of the August bank holiday, with Clarkson eventually putting the finishing touches to the venue as customers queue up outside.