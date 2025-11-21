Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah will be released from a federal Texas prison in a matter of days.

Shah, 52, has been serving time at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas — the same prison where convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes are being held — since February 2023 after pleading guilty to committing wire fraud in July 2022.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has approved a December 10 release date, a further reduction of Shah’s six-and-a-half-year sentence, due to good behavior, participation in programming at the prison, and beginning to pay back the court ordered $6.5 million in restitution to victims.

“Everyone's very grateful for the BOP's decision, especially because it means Jen will be able to reunite with her family for the holidays,” Shah's manager, Chris Giovanni, told People. “It's a gift she doesn't take for granted.”

“Jen's in a really positive, hopeful place mentally,” he added. “She's done a lot of reflecting and real growth during her time away, and is genuinely not the same woman as she was before. Her focus is on her family and building a healthier, more grounded life. She understands the seriousness of the mistakes she made and is excited to put this chapter behind her so that she can show everyone the woman she's worked hard to become.”

open image in gallery Jen Shah is being released from prison early ( Chad Kirkland/Bravo )

open image in gallery Shah has been serving time since February 2023 ( Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP )

Shah’s arrest was widely publicized and caught on cameras while she was filming season two of the hit Bravo reality TV show. It was then revealed that Shah and one of her assistants, Stuart Smith, 43 were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The indictment alleged that Shah and Smith carried out a nationwide telemarketing scheme with others' help between 2012 and 2021.

“I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people,” said Shah at her sentencing. “I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.”

More to follow