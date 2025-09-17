Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stand-up comedian Jen Brister has praised the acclaimed TV show The Wire for highlighting the flaws of the “American dream” in a moving new episode of the Like This Love This podcast.

Each week, special guests tell Lucie McInerney about the books, movies, TV shows and podcasts they can’t stop raving about and why they love them so much.

This week, McInerney speaks to Brister, 50, about her career and admiration for David Simon’s crime series, which debuted in 2002.

Set in Baltimore, Maryland, each season of The Wire takes a forensic look at different institutions in the city, and how systemic issues and careless decisions ultimately cause them to fail.

Credited with introducing the world to talents such as Idris Elba, Dominic West and Michael B Jordan, The Wire’s rawness and honesty now sees it frequently cited as one of the best TV shows ever made

“What it really highlighted for me was this idea that the American dream is a lie,” said Brister. “Such a flagrant lie that it really only benefits the wealthiest people in society and white people.”

open image in gallery Idris Elba as Stringer Bell in The Wire ( HBO )

Stating that America has now become an “authoritarian billionaire's playground,” Brister notes that The Wire, despite being more than 20 years old, continues to be relevant and not just for a US audience.

“When we are talking about refugees or the migrant crisis or child poverty, no dots are ever joined,” said Brister. “It’s all ‘oh this thing over here is happening in a vacuum … well, can we look at all of the stages that happened before that led to this. But we never want to do that.

“Particularly when it comes to migrants and we are continually told that it’s the most important topic for most people in the UK,” she added. “Actually, what I would really love the government to do is focus on not bottoming out countries and then creating a refugee crisis and then punishing those people when they try to seek asylum.”

“With shows like The Wire, you can draw parallels with what is happening in the UK now because whatever America does we’re just 20 years behind.”

Brister is widely recognised for her appearances on Mock the Week, QI and BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz. She also co-hosts the podcast Memory Lane alongside Kerry Godliman and, in 2019, published her debut book The Other Mother — a humorous and honest look at modern parenting and family life.

Earlier this year, Brister unveiled her latest stand-up show Reactive, which she will tour across the UK from October 2025 through to May 2026.

Listen to the latest episode of Like This Love This wherever you get your podcasts