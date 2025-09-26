Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Natalie Dormer has said she will no longer promote ITV’s forthcoming drama series The Lady following revelations over Sarah Ferguson’s connections to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 43-year-old, best known for playing Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones, stars as the Duchess of York in the series, which follows the career of former royal dresser Jane Andrews (Mia McKenna-Bruce).

Ferguson has faced criticism this week over an email she sent to Epstein in 2011, calling him a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend”.

In a statement following the revelation, Dormer said it’s “impossible” for her to reconcile this “inexcusable” behaviour with her own values.

She told Variety: “I knew portraying the script’s Sarah Ferguson would require nuance. People are layered, their journeys are full of highs and lows, and as an actor, my job is to lean into those elements and bring them to life with honesty and empathy.”

Dormer continued: “Since completing the project, new information has come to light that makes it impossible for me to reconcile my values with Sarah Ferguson’s behavior, which I believe is inexcusable. For that reason, I will not be taking part in the promotion of the project.”

She added: “In keeping with my commitment to the well-being of children, I have donated my entire salary from this project to the National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC) and the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse (hosted by Barnardo’s).”

open image in gallery Natalie Dormer has said she'll no longer promote the ITV series 'The Lady' in which she plays Sarah Ferguson ( Getty )

In the wake of the revelations regarding Ferguson, the Duchess of York was dropped by seven charities, who have said it would be “inappropriate” for her to remain as their patron or ambassador.

A spokesperson for Ferguson subsequently said the Duchess had sent Epstein the placating email after he threatened to “destroy her” in a “Hannibal Lecter-style” phone call.

Her representative told The Telegraph: “People don’t understand how terrible Epstein was. He said he would destroy the York family and he was quite clear on that. He said he would destroy me.”

open image in gallery Ferguson has faced criticism this week over an email she sent to Epstein in 2011 ( Epstein )

The duchess gave an interview to the Evening Standard on 7 March 2011 in which she expressed remorse for her connection with the disgraced financier.

Little over a month later, reports suggest the duchess emailed the convicted paedophile, apologising for her comments and told him she had felt “broken and lost” after being told not to associate with him.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.