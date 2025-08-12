Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Clarkson has been embroiled in the disruptions caused by JD Vance’s controversial Cotswolds visit.

The US vice president’s is holidaying in the hamlet of Dean, near the 1,000-acre Oxfordshire farm where Clarkson’s Farm is filmed – and increased security measures have affected the filming of hit series Clarkson’s Farm.

Security in Chipping Norton has reached high alert, with roadblocks and a stronger police presence in place, with Vance being driven around in a convoy.

A no-fly zone has also been activated over the surrounding area, which encompasses Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm – and producers are consequently unable to get drone shots for the show’s forthcoming fifth season.

Clarkson shared a photo of the no-fly zone, writing: “We are the pin. So on the downside, no drone shots today.”

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson shares a photo of ‘the JD Vance no-fly zone’ on Instagram ( Instagram )

Clarkson’s right-hand man, Kaleb Cooper, was also left frustrated by the security measures in place for Vance after being unable to fulfil his jobs. According to Cooper, Vance’s convoy held him up while he was transporting wheat to a shed.

Clarkson did flag one “upside” of Vance’s visit – the no-fly zone meant that filming on the ground at Diddly Squat will not be affected by “annoying light aircraft” noise.

open image in gallery ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ has been unable to get drone shots due to JD Vance’s Cotswolds presence ( Prime Video )

Residents near the Grade II-listed country manor where Vance and his family are staying have complained about the upending of the typically quaint Cotswolds atmosphere.

In a message seen by The Telegraph, owners of the manor have apologised to locals “for the circus”, adding that they hoped it would not be “too disruptive”.

Vance is renting the home from owners Johnny and Pippa Hornby, who bought the property in 2017. The property includes two cellars, tennis court, rose garden, gym and a Georgian orangery, all set within the six-acres of land the house sits on.

The vice president is visiting the area with his wife Usha and children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.

open image in gallery JD Vance, Trump’s vice president, is holidaying in the Cotswolds ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Clarkson bought his now-famous Diddly Squat land in 2008, and after the villager who ran the farm retired in 2019, he decided to try and run it himself – a venture tracked in hit Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm.

He recently extended his business empire by taking over a rural country pub in Asthall – a “village boozer” on five acres of countryside near Burford.