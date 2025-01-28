WWE star JD McDonagh shares health update after scary televised injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WWE star JD McDonagh has announced that he will be out “for a couple months” after suffering several serious injuries during Monday (January 27) night’s episode of Raw.

The Irish wrestler, 34, was performing in the World Tag Team Championship alongside his Judgement Day partner Dominik Mysterio against the defending champions, the War Raiders. McDonagh attempted to take out Ivar, who was standing outside the ring, with a daring springboard moonsault.

As McDonagh landed, he bounced back and smacked his neck on the announcing table before briefly falling limp. He managed to get up and finish the fight, which he and Mysterio ended up losing.

Backstage after the match, he reportedly collapsed and was taken to the hospital.

McDonagh has since issued a health update on X/Twitter, thanking fans for “the messages and concern,” adding: “I’m good. I’ve got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I’m going to be out for a couple months.

“All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I’m grateful for that. See ya in a bit.”

JD McDonagh suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung after a daring televised stunt ( WWE/YouTube )

Ivar later shared a few photos from the event, tagging McDonagh and writing: “Respect.”

With his injuries, McDonagh will no longer be able to compete in Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event. And it’s not yet clear if he’ll be able to compete in WrestleMania 41, taking place in Las Vegas this April 19 and 20.

McDonagh, real name Jordan Devlin, signed with WWE in 2016. His first competition with the Raw brand was the inaugural United Kingdom Championship Tournament, where he was crowned the WWE United Kingdom Champion.

Later that year, he made his NXT UK debut, going on to defeat Northern Irish wrestler Tucker.

It was in 2023 that McDonagh advanced to WWE’s main roster and joined The Judgement Day stable with fellow Irish wrestler Finn Bálor.

Together, the two held the World Tag Team Championships title for 175 days before they eventually lost to the War Raiders in December.