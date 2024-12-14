Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Following in the footsteps of his JLS bandmate Aston Merrygold, performer JB Gill has wowed the Strictly Come Dancing judges throughout the show’s 20th anniversary series.

The 37-year-old, who was partnered with Amy Dowden until a shin fracture saw the pro be replaced by Lauren Oakley for the final weeks of the competition, rose to fame in 2008 with his boyband JLS, comprised of singers Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes and Merrygold.

While the band formed in 2006, it was their performances on 2008’s edition of The X Factor that saw the group become a household name.

Their TV appearances caught the attention of label Epic Records, which saw them sign a recording contract and release three albums: JLS (2009), Outta This World (2010) and Jukebox (2011), which spawned some of their most-loved hits including “Beat Again”, “Everybody in Love” and “One Shot”.

The band went their separate ways in 2012, and performed a farewell tour in addition to releasing a greatest hits album.

However, after several years of pursuing their own solo projects, the band reunited in 2020 and have continued to tour together. They released their fourth album, 2.0, in 2021 and have just wrapped up another UK tour.

Away from his JLS work, Gill has developed a successful career as a TV presenter, working on BBC’s Songs of Praise since 2017, Channel 5’s Holiday Homes in the Sun and Channel 5’s Cooking with the Gills.

open image in gallery JLS launch their new single 'Beat Again' at HMV, Croydon, in 2009 ( Getty Images )

Gill is also an avid farmer. In 2012, he set up a farm in the Kent countryside, where he lives with his wife, Chloe, nine-year-old son, Ace and five-year-old daughter, Chiara. He met his wife when she was working as a backing dancer for JLS.

Inspired by his farming venture, Gill has presented agricultural shows including CBeebies’ Bafta-nominated television series, Down On The Farm, Channel 5’s On The Farm series, plus contributions to the BBC’s Countryfile and Springwatch.

In Down On The Farm, Gill taught children about what happens on farms, from livestock to harvesting, and how food is made.

open image in gallery JB and Chloe Gill ( Getty Images for Great British R )

The musician is no stranger to Strictly – he took home the trophy on the 2012 Christmas show, performing a jive to “Rockin’ Robin” alongside professional dancer Ola Jordan.

Speaking of his motivation to join this year’s competition, Gill said: “I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and loved it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me.”

Tragedy struck Gill’s Strictly journey when his pro partner Dowden was rushed to hospital as a “precaution” on 26 October and did not perform on the Saturday night show on 2 November.

Following the news Dowden would not return to the competition due to injury and would be replaced by her fellow pro Oakley, Gill said: “Our moments will be forever in Strictly history, never forget that. Thank you for being the best teacher. Nothing but love from all of the Gill family.”

open image in gallery Gill and Amy Dowden on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( PA Media )

Meanwhile, Dowden said of her shock injury: “My heart is breaking right now...JB thank you for being the perfect partner back.

“We topped the leaderboard week one and continued to work so hard and thank you for being so passionate about understanding the ballroom and Latin fundamentals,” she added of their success.

“JB I know you and Lauren will continue to ace that dance floor. I’ll forever be your biggest cheerleader.”