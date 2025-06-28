Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There has been a serious shakeup on one of Amazon’s most watched programmes of all time.

Jay Baruchel, 43, has dropped out of season four of the hit show Reacher, just two weeks after his casting was announced.

Baruchel was forced to resign the role “to attend to a personal matter”, per Deadline. He will be replaced by Barry star Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette.

Rodriguez-Marquette, 40, will now take on the major role of Jacob Merrick, a town policeman who becomes Reacher’s ally as the former army major (Alan Ritchson) undertakes a new mission. The new season will adapt the 13th novel in Lee Child’s best-selling Jack Reacher series.

Gone Tomorrow opens when Reacher witnesses a suicide on the New York subway and discovers the woman who died by suicide was a member of staff at the Pentagon.

The woman, Susan Mark, was caught up in a conspiracy involving a corrupt politician and Al Qaeda terrorists, which had led to numerous murders.

Policeman Merrick, who happens to be Susan’s brother, aids Reacher to solve the mystery of his sister’s death as quickly as possible in order to find her missing son Peter and save his own life.

Jay Baruchel has dropped out of 'Reacher' season four with his role re-cast to Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette ( Getty )

Rodriguez-Marquette joins the previously announced season four cast, which includes Sydelle Noel (GLOW), Indonesian-French singers Agnez Mo and Anggun and Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face).

Also making their Reacher debut on the forthcoming season are Kevin Weisman (Suits LA), Marc Blucas (My Life With the Walter Boys), and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse).

Baruchel, best known for his voice role as Hiccup Haddock in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, starred in comedies including Fanboys (2009), She’s Out of My League (2010) and This is the End (2013) prior to his Reacher casting.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez-Marquette has appeared in Beverly Hills, 90210, Even Stevens, Joan of Arcadia and Lucifer aside from his recurring role as marine logistics officer Chris Lucado in HBO’s Barry.

On the big screen, he has landed roles in Broken Horses, I Hate the Man in My Basement and Fear, Inc.

A premiere date for Reacher season four is yet to be announced.