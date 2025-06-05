Jason Segel reveals X-rated text he received from Harrison Ford after casting on Shrinking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Segel has revealed the shocking text Harrison Ford sent after being cast in their therapy comedy Shrinking.

The 45-year-old stars as grieving therapist Jimmy Laird in the Apple TV+ series from Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, which co-stars the 82-year-old Indiana Jones actor as senior therapist Dr Paul Rhoades.

In a conversation with Seth Rogen for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Segel was asked how the show had managed to land a star of Ford’s calibre.

“We got Harrison Ford because Harrison Ford is the kind of person you make an offer to so that for three days you can say, ‘We’ve made an offer to Harrison Ford,’ and then you’ll pick the real guy,” responded Segel.

He went on to explain that Ford “didn’t know anything about” Segel but read the script and met with series co-creator and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein.

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford star in Apple TV+'s ‘Shrinking’ ( Getty )

They then sent Ford a selection of Segel’s previous work, including David Foster Wallace biopic The End of the Tour and raunchy comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall, which features Segel in a full-frontal nude scene.

“Then, apparently, Bill Lawrence got a text that said, ‘I’m in. And tell the kid, great dick,’” recalled Segel.

Rogen replied: “Even if he was out, that would be great. I would take that.”

Last month, Miley Cyrus revealed that Ford had weighed in and persuaded her to change her unconventional tour plans.

Cyrus explained she discussed her plans with Ford at a 2024 Disney Legend event held in her honor. She told him the plans involved “performing in intimate places that are filled with beauty,” which “you can’t find in a stadium,” that meant performing in “a cathedral in the middle of the forest.”

She then showed Ford a PDF of her plans, which filled him with dread. “He goes, ‘You gonna bring a crew?’ He’s like, ‘Looks expensive.’ And I came back to the trailer, I was like, ‘Guys, we’re not performing in the forest anymore, Harrison Ford made a lot of sense.’”

Instead of the tour, Cyrus now plans to release a film with the same title as her new album, Something Beautiful.

“That’s why I want to create this film, the film is my way of touring,” she said. “That’s why I’m putting it into theatres because it’s something you can watch night after night after night and you get to discover, and you get a feel like you’re a part of a performance, but I don’t have to tax myself in that way.”