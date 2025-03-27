Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Jones has named a famous guest on The One Show who she thought was “full of himself” during an appearance.

The TV presenter was reflecting on some of the A-list personalities she had interviewed on the BBC chat show during an appearance on the Netmums podcast.

“You know, we've had people on that are big Hollywood stars. I mean, last week we had Robert De Niro and, he was lovely, but he was lovely afterwards,” Jones revealed.

However, Jones recalled a more negative experience with Suicide Squad star Jared Leto, when the Oscar-winner starred on the programme three years prior.

"He was there in sort of dressed as one of the Three Musketeers and he had all this, like, I don't know, Gucci, big shirt, sleeves billowing. I mean, he was so full of himself,” she said.

"And I thought, no, no, no, no. Our audience are nice people and, they deserve better than this. And, okay, you might be like a huge celebrity star and, you know, you've done all these films, but it doesn't cost to be polite and nice. Anybody who can't bring those simple skills to the table, I'm out. I'm like, no, sorry, you've not been brought up well, then."

Jones had previously complained about her experience interviewing Leto during an interview with Josh Widdicombe and Rob Beckett's Parenting Hell podcast.

Jared Leto as the Joker in ‘Suicide Squad' ( Warner Bros. )

"He was dressed in Gucci and whatever and just so dismissive,” she said. “He put himself on like a different plane to everybody else. I just can't bear people like that.

"I don't know whether I referenced musketeer early on and then from there it was a sharp downhill. With some people, you cannot warm them up for love or money, he was one of them."

Leto is best known for playing the Joker, a DC Comics character previously portrayed by Heath Ledger and Jack Nicholson, in the 2016 film Suicide Squad.

He also played the title role in the 2022 supervillain movie Morbius, which was a notorious box office flop.

Earlier in his career, Leto won an Oscar for his supporting performance in Dallas Buyers Club (2013), having risen to fame in the 1990s via a role on the teen series My So-Called Life.