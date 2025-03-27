‘Full of himself’ Hollywood A-list guest called out by The One Show’s Alex Jones
‘I thought, no, no, no, no. Our audience are nice people and, they deserve better than this,’ presenter recalled
Alex Jones has named a famous guest on The One Show who she thought was “full of himself” during an appearance.
The TV presenter was reflecting on some of the A-list personalities she had interviewed on the BBC chat show during an appearance on the Netmums podcast.
“You know, we've had people on that are big Hollywood stars. I mean, last week we had Robert De Niro and, he was lovely, but he was lovely afterwards,” Jones revealed.
However, Jones recalled a more negative experience with Suicide Squad star Jared Leto, when the Oscar-winner starred on the programme three years prior.
"He was there in sort of dressed as one of the Three Musketeers and he had all this, like, I don't know, Gucci, big shirt, sleeves billowing. I mean, he was so full of himself,” she said.
"And I thought, no, no, no, no. Our audience are nice people and, they deserve better than this. And, okay, you might be like a huge celebrity star and, you know, you've done all these films, but it doesn't cost to be polite and nice. Anybody who can't bring those simple skills to the table, I'm out. I'm like, no, sorry, you've not been brought up well, then."
Jones had previously complained about her experience interviewing Leto during an interview with Josh Widdicombe and Rob Beckett's Parenting Hell podcast.
"He was dressed in Gucci and whatever and just so dismissive,” she said. “He put himself on like a different plane to everybody else. I just can't bear people like that.
"I don't know whether I referenced musketeer early on and then from there it was a sharp downhill. With some people, you cannot warm them up for love or money, he was one of them."
Leto is best known for playing the Joker, a DC Comics character previously portrayed by Heath Ledger and Jack Nicholson, in the 2016 film Suicide Squad.
He also played the title role in the 2022 supervillain movie Morbius, which was a notorious box office flop.
Earlier in his career, Leto won an Oscar for his supporting performance in Dallas Buyers Club (2013), having risen to fame in the 1990s via a role on the teen series My So-Called Life.
