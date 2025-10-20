Jane Goodall cause of death revealed after chimpanzee expert found dead aged 91

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Jane Goodall died after suffering cardiac arrest, according to reports.

The acclaimed chimpanzee expert, who revolutionized the world’s understanding of animal behavior, was found dead at the age of 91 on October 1.

According to TMZ, her death certificate lists her cause of death as cardiopulmonary arrest, another name for cardiac arrest. The risk of cardiac arrest increases considerably in old age, so Goodall’s death is being treated as of natural causes.

The much-loved zoologist, primatologist and anthropologist championed chimpanzee protection for more than six decades, also becoming a tireless advocate of the wider natural world and the environment.

As well as establishing the Jane Goodall Institutes to promote wildlife and environment conservation, she founded an environmental and humanitarian program called Roots & Shoots, wrote books on chimps and conservation, and became the subject of more than 40 films and documentaries.

Jane Goodall died of cardiac arrest, according to reports ( Getty Images for TIME )

The list of awards Goodall was given ran to nine pages on her CV, and she was an inspirational role model for young women in science through her high-profile and groundbreaking work in a male-dominated field.

In 2002, she was designated a UN Messenger of Peace, later telling the UN: “I think it’s more important than ever in the world we live in today that we have a vision of what it would be like to live in a peaceful world, the kind of world we all want, and then to see what we as individuals can do to try and bring that about.”

Goodall was also recognized on The Independent’s Climate 100 list of environmental pioneers on both its inaugural edition in 2024 and again just last month for the 2025 list.

Born in Hampstead, north London, Goodall was fascinated by animals from a young age, having read Dr. Doolittle, a novel about a man who talks to the animals.

When she was just 23 and without higher-education qualifications, she travelled to Kenya and met Louis Leakey, a famed anthropologist. At his invitation, three years on she began studying chimpanzees in Gombe, in what is now Tanzania, Africa.

Goodall noted how chimpanzees communicated in very “human” ways, such as kissing, hugging, fighting and using tools to forage for food.

These pioneering observations also demonstrated that the chimps had individual personalities, and Goodall used her findings to highlight how animals were far more emotionally and socially complex than previously thought.

After turning 90, she continued to travel the world, speaking about the threats facing chimps and environmental crises.

In autumn 2025, she was due to deliver a series of lectures in Canada and the U.S.

Her last book, The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, written with Douglas Abrams, was translated into more than 20 languages. In it, Dr Goodall said she believed we retained our consciousness after death.

“I can’t think of a greater adventure than what is beyond our mortal life,” she said.