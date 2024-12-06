Jamie Foxx addresses health scare conspiracies in new Netflix special

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jamie Foxx has opened up about his health issues in his first stand-up special since he was hospitalised with an unspecified medical complication that left him unable to walk.

In the comedy special, released on 10 December, Foxx shed light on his mystery illness, in what has been praised as a “humourous but emotional one-man show”.

The 56-year-old singer and actor has avoided the public eye since the ordeal but is set to bare all, as the first trailer for the programme was released on Thursday (5 December).

The special, directed by Hamish Hamilton purports to “set the record straight” after a series of health conspiracies circulated about the star’s condition.

“I’m so glad to see you all here, I’m so glad to be here,” Foxx says in the trailer.

“What had happened was...” he continues as the trailer ends, teasing the full story that is set to come in the programme.

“If I can stay funny, I can stay alive,” Foxx said ahead of its release as Netflix promises it “sets the record straight with humour and vulnerability.”

A synopsis for the show reads, “Amidst laughter and applause, Jamie expresses deep gratitude to those who prayed and supported his recovery, turning this performance into a touching thank-you to his fans.”

Foxx will reveal all in his new Netflix special ( PARRISH LEWIS/NETFLIX )

It continues, “This comedy event is a celebration of resilience, humour and the power of community, reminding us all of the healing power of laughter.”

The singer has said it was “excruciating” to joke about his condition.

Speaking to CBS Mornings host Gayle King backstage after his final show in Atlanta, the Collateral actor admitted it was “an excruciating time to be able to open those wounds every single day for three nights”.

He continued: “It was excruciating because the worry is what gets you. We’ve got a great show in the room, but we don’t know what they may laugh at or what they may not laugh at. Any comedian will tell you that’s the thing, the worry is the thing.”

“Usually, when you do a stand-up special, you go out for a year and a half and work every nook and cranny, then you tape it. You don’t just show up in Atlanta and turn the camera on.”