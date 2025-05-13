Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran broadcaster James Whale has given a frank health update on his 74th birthday following treatment for stage four kidney cancer.

The broadcaster and talk show host has been a popular voice on radio and TV for five decades and currently presents a weekly nighttime talk show on talkRADIO. He was awarded an MBE for his services to broadcasting and to charity in the 2024 New Year Honours List.

Whale revealed in February 2020 that his kidney cancer had since spread to his spine, brain and lungs. In 2024 he expressed doubt as to whether he would still be alive by the end of the year.

Speaking recently to Lizzie Cundy, per the Daily Mail, Whale offered a candid update on his health. Asked how he was doing, he replied: “I'm feeling ok. As people know I'm not about to die, but well, you never know do you. I have had all my treatment so I'm giving you the lowdown on it.

“If I make it to Christmas I will be exceptionally lucky. Sometimes I think it will be easier just to have a heart attack and go.”

Speaking earlier this month on 2 May, Whale, along with his Talk co-host Ash Gould, updated listeners on his situation, indicating that he hoped to continue working for a few months more.

He said: “I'm at the end of my cancer journey. There is no treatment I can have anymore. I'm hoping to go on for another few months, but as soon as I can't do the show anymore, I won't.”

Whale added: “I can't tell you how grateful I am to Talk to actually let me on the air and sit next to Ash, which is a real pain in the butt, but I've been doing it for 25 years!”

Whale was first diagnosed with cancer in 2000, and had to have one of his kidneys removed.

In 2018, his first wife, Melinda Maxted, died after being diagnosed with lung cancer; in August 2020, Whale revealed cancer had returned in his kidney, spine, brain and lungs.

The radio DJ’s past experience with cancer led him to form the James Whale Kidney Fund in 2006, which merged with Kidney Cancer UK in 2015.

open image in gallery James Whale celebrates MBE after 50-year career in broadcasting (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

Whale then spent 13 years at TalkSport before hosting the drive-time show on LBC and the breakfast show on BBC Essex.

During his career, he also hosted Whale On, Dial Midnight and Central Weekend Live for ITV, and Talk About for BBC One.

Whale’s autobiography Almost A Celebrity: A Lifetime Of Night-Time was published in 2008 and he later launched a new version of The James Whale Radio Show.

In 2023, he was awarded the first-ever Tric Recognition Award for his 50 years in broadcasting.