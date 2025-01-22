Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

LBC Radio host James O’Brien has issued a sarcastic challenge to supporters of Elon Musk after he was accused of making a controversial “Nazi” gesture.

On Monday (January 20), Musk was one of the many famous faces to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump, having played a key role in helping him win the 2024 election.

The 53-year-old tech billionaire later gave an excitable speech at a celebration event where he pounded his chest and shot his right arm in an angular motion toward the sky. He also turned his back to the audience and repeated the gesture towards the American flag hanging over the stage.

The hand gesture, which has been identified by Musk’s right-wing fans as a Roman salute, has been widely condemned by many, including his former partner, Canadian pop star Grimes.

On his radio show on Tuesday (21 January), O’Brien sarcastically told listeners who didn’t believe that the salute had a fascist nature to it to try it in public and see what the results are.

“Anybody minded to tell me that that’s not what Elon Musk was doing must encourage him to go and do it in Germany and see what happens,” he said. “And in fact, if you don’t think it was a Nazi salute, why don’t you do it at parent night next time you’re at your kid’s school or or just do it now if you’re at work and see what happens.”

Elon Musk's most bizarre moments from Donald Trump's inauguration. ( Tesla Owners Silicon Valley )

“I think probably the best way to test it is to make sure you do it twice as well and make sure you hit your chest first before you throw your arm in there, just in case there’s any confusion about what’s actually going on. Just go do it next time you’re on telly, if you’re the kind of person that appears on [BBC] Question Time and see how you get on.”

Continuing, O’Brien pointed out that Musk has expressed support for the far right German political party, AfD.

“I mean, it could be an extraordinary coincidence that he did two salutes identical to the Nazi salute shortly after expressing his belief that the party born from the ashes of the Nazi party, where they are currently adapting Nazi slogans to avoid criminality, could all be a complete coincidence.”

Musk, who is now the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, has since responded to the accusations that his salute to Trump was “fascist”.

Rather than outright deny that he was emulating a fascist salute, the South African-born businessman and “first buddy” instead said his critics needed “better dirty tricks” because attacking their political opponents as Adolf Hitler is “sooo tired.”