James Corden forced to correct fellow Graham Norton Show guest in awkward exchange

James Corden was forced to correct Timothee Chalamet on Friday’s edition of The Graham Norton Show (20 December) during a discussion about the finale of his sitcom, Gavin and Stacey.

Both Corden and Chalamet were guests on the popular BBC chat show alongside Ruth Jones, Andrew Garfield and Colman Domingo.

While Chalamet was there to promote his new Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, Corden and Jones spoke about the eagerly anticipated finale of Gavin and Stacey, due to air on Christmas Day.

As Chalamet and Domingo were the only two Americans on the show, Norton asked if they were aware of the Gavin and Stacey phenomenon.

The Dune actor said that he wasn’t but had done his research before the show and appeared confused about the current Gavin and Stacey timeline.

“I realise this is the end of the third season? Fourth season? Third said” asked the baffled 28-year-old.

An amused Corden, laughed and told him: “Well, it’s the end of it forever.”

“James is never going to have me on his show again now,” quipped Chalamet in response, a reference to The Late Late Show with James Corden which ran on CBS from 2015 until 2023.

Correcting Chalamet, Corden said: “It’s alright, that show doesn’t exist anymore...”

The audience and other guests burst out laughing at Corden’s response as Chalamet did his best to hide his embarrassment.

open image in gallery Timothee Chalamet on The Graham Norton Show ( BBC )

Corden and Jones then tried to explain to Chalamet and Domingo why the sitcom was ending, to which Jones told them that it had been going on now for 17 years.

A stunned Domingo then turned to Chalamet and said: “Oh wow! You were totally wrong.”

“You told me it was three seasons” exclaimed Chalamet, as he recoiled in shock.

Norton then had to tell them that it was “three seasons over 17 years” which seemed to confuse the American guests even more.

Earlier in the show, Corden was commenting on the other guest’s fashion choices and pointed to Chalamet, who was wearing a loose lilac shirt and pink cargo trousers and said: “Timothée, if I was wearing that, I’d look like I was going through a breakdown. People would say to me: ‘Are you OK?’”

open image in gallery Timothee Chalamet and Colman Domingo on The Graham Norton Show ( BBC )

It comes after Corden likened the pressure of getting the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special up to scratch to playing football for England.

“We started writing 20 years ago and it’s nuts, inconceivable, that it means more to people now than it did 20 years ago,” he told The Sun.

“I still feel pressure — there’s pressure all the time because you don’t want to let anybody down,” he added.

“I think it’s the closest you could get to being called up to the England team in terms of something meaning a lot to a lot of people.”

The chat show host continued: “You are representing your country right now in a sense, you know?

“And so, it’s a lot… but we’ve really tried our absolute best.”