James Corden and Ruth Jones have explained why they are done with the hit sitcom Gavin & Stacey for good.

The duo, who created and starred in the acclaimed BBC comedy-drama, were speaking about the series during an appearance at the 2025 Hay Festival of Literature and Arts.

Held over 11 days in the town of Hay-on-Wye, the festival is partnered with The Independent for the second year running, and sees figures from across the world of culture and media deliver talks, panel discussions, and other performances.

Corden and Jones spoke at length to moderator Jay Hunt about the creation of Gavin & Stacey, which came to a conclusive end last year with a one-off Christmas special.

At one point, the interviewer encouraged audience members to raise their hands if they would want to watch further instalments of Gavin & Stacey, prompting the majority of the attendees to raise their hands.

“This is your problem,” joked the host. “How did you know when to call time?”

“Well, we have called time,” said Jones.

“And I think you’ve got to let the characters tell you what it is... it's impossible that we could go back and carry on,” added Corden. “We’re too proud of it.”

Jones interjected, saying that the personnel involved were also “all too old now”.

James Corden and Ruth Jones in March 2025 ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

“[The series] is just there now,” Corden continued. “It’ll be there to enjoy as much as everybody wants to watch it.

They were then asked if it was a “brave” decision to draw a line under the series, given its continued popularity and positive critical reception.

“I don’t know if it’s brave,” replied Jones, “it’s just absolutely the right decision. It’s been the most glorious journey, 17 years. We’re so lucky to have the friendships that we formed and the experiences together.

Corden and Jones were speaking ahead of the publication of a new book, When Gavin Met Stacey and Everything in Between.

Released in autumn, the book is an in-depth look at the making of Gavin & Stacey, authored by Jones and Corden.

According to the official synopsis, the book will see the duo “recount the rejection, obstacles and challenges they faced on the way to giving birth to their beloved comedy creation” and “explore the flourishing of their own real-life friendship”.

The 38th spring edition of the Hay Festival features a lineup that includes Mary Trump, Michael Sheen, Jameela Jamil, and more.

Throughout the festival, The Independent is hosting a series of morning panels titled The News Review, in which our journalists will explore current affairs with leading figures from politics, science, the arts and comedy.