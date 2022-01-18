Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Corden shocked the crowd at the 2025 Breakthrough Prize ceremony when he made a risqué joke about Dame Judi Dench.

The Gavin & Stacey star, 46, joked that the 90-year-old acting titan had participated in a “one-night stand” with former chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci.

“Tonight is the one night that Hollywood and science come together,” he told the crowd at the Los Angeles Gala, which recognises scientific achievement.

“Other than of course that one magical evening where Dr [Anthony] Fauci had a one-night stand with Dame Judi Dench,” Cordon added.

According to the Daily Mail, the joke was met with an awkward silence, with cameras at the event then panning to Olivia Wilde, one of many celebrities in attendance, who appeared shocked by the remark.

Corden and Dench have, however, appeared on screen together several times, including on his now-finished late night talk show, and, memorably, in the disastrously received 2019 musical Cats.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Corden and Dench for comment.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Drew Barrymore, Lizzo, and Mark Zuckerberg were among the other celebrities in attendance on the night. A filmed broadcast of the event is set to stream on YouTube later this week.

It’s not the first time that Corden has caused a stir at an awards ceremony.

James Corden and Dame Judi Dench ( Getty )

In 2010, the actor and chat show host was presenting the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, when he got into an onstage quarrel with Sir Patrick Stewart.

While presenting an award, Stewart criticised Corden’s demeanour, stating into the microphone: “When the presenters are up here and when the recipients are receiving their awards, don’t stand at the back of the stage with your hands in your pockets looking around as though you wished you were anywhere but here.”

“Oh, you couldn’t be more wrong, Sir,” replied Corden. “You couldn’t be more wrong. If it looked like that, I’m so sorry. But when you come up to present an award, just f***ing get on with it.”

The encounter then devolved into a passive-aggressive exchange of insults in full view of the audience.