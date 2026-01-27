Jackée Harry teases her character’s story arc in upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jackée Harry is opening up about her upcoming story arc on the beloved soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

The long-running program is centered on the lives of the Horton family and residents of Salem, a fictional suburban town in the Midwest. Harry, 60, has appeared on Days of Our Lives since 2021 as Paulina Price, a wealthy real estate mogul who becomes the mayor of Salem.

Harry teased exciting plot lines to come — her character has a new grandchild on the way but is also navigating familial difficulties — though she couldn’t share much more.

“All I can say is hide the kitchen utensils!” she told BET Current about what’s in store, describing her character as “strong, forthright, honest, and playful.”

However, the family-oriented plot line doesn’t mean that Price’s life is drama-free.

Jackée Harry tells viewers to ‘hide the kitchen utensils’ as she teases character arc in ‘Days of Our Lives’ ( Getty Images )

“I like tension,” she added, noting that an unexpected return will happen in the show in March, which will shake up Price’s world. “I don’t want to be too happy. That ain’t real!”

The Sister, Sister alum noted that while she’s been a “workaholic” throughout her acting career, that’s one of the reasons she loves being on the soap opera.

“I get to be stern, I get to be silly, I get to be maternal,” she explained about her character, who, she said, has a broad emotional range.

In 2025, there were multiple shakeups to Days of Our Lives, which has been running for more than 60 years. In July, it was first reported that Al Calderon was leaving the NBC program after landing a regular role as Nurse Scotty Silva on the network’s Brilliant Minds, a series inspired by the life and work of author and physician Oliver Sacks.

The 31-year-old actor has been playing Javi Hernandez since February 2024, and his final episodes will air through May 2026. Jacob Martinez has been confirmed to take over the role of Javi, keeping the character on the show.

In June, Days of Our Lives aired a heartbreaking onscreen death of Drake Hogestyn’s character, John Black, eight months after the actor died in September 2024.

Hogestyn, who starred on nearly 4,300 episodes as John, passed away at the age of 70 from pancreatic cancer. He made his final appearance on the show in the episode that aired September 9, 2024, weeks before his death.

In John’s proper send-off, after he remained absent from the drama series, he was seen in the hospital after being wounded in a lab explosion while searching for an experimental drug to save Bo (portrayed byPeter Reckell). With his face completely bandaged, John is visited by his wife, Marlena (portrayed by Deidre Hall), and family, who remain by his side before he eventually succumbs to his injuries.