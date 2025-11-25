Jack Shepherd death: Star of Wycliffe detective series dies, aged 85

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran actor Jack Shepherd, best known for his starring role as the titular detective in the ITV series Wycliffe, has died at the age of 85 following a short illness.

His family confirmed the news in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

The Leeds-born television star captivated audiences as Cornish detective Charles Wycliffe, leading investigations into murders across Cornwall.

The popular drama, based on WJ Burley’s novels, aired between 1993 and 1998, with Shepherd at its helm alongside co-stars Jimmy Yuill as DI Doug Kersey and Helen Masters as DI Lucy Lane.

His agents, Markham, Froggatt & Irwin, released a statement confirming his passing: "It is with great sadness we can confirm that the celebrated actor Jack Shepherd passed away yesterday at the age of 85. He died peacefully in hospital after a short illness. His wife and family were with him."

They added: "Markham, Froggatt & Irwin are very proud and honoured to have been part of Jack’s illustrious career. His passing is a sad loss to us all. Jack is survived by his wife Ann Scott and children Jan, Jake, Victoria, Catherine and Ben."

open image in gallery Jack Shepherd pictured with his wife Ann and their twin daughters in 1976. ( Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images )

Shepherd’s distinguished career began after studying fine art at Newcastle University and later training at The Central School for Speech and Drama in London.

In his twenties, he became a leading figure at London’s Royal Court theatre, before achieving a significant television breakthrough in the 1970s as the rebellious Labour MP Bill Brand in the acclaimed series of the same name, earning him a Bafta nomination for best actor in 1977.

Beyond television, Shepherd was a prolific stage actor, performing at the National Theatre and directing The Two Gentlemen Of Verona at Shakespeare’s Globe in 1996, a production that later transferred to Broadway.

He was an Olivier Award recipient for his work in the original 1983 production of Glengarry Glen Ross.

Another notable role came in the 2007 fantasy movie The Golden Compass, which also starred Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig.

A man of many talents, he also collaborated with director Bill Bryden on numerous theatre productions, was a playwright in his own right, and an accomplished saxophonist and jazz pianist.