The Oscars have been and gone, but fans are just now picking up on Jack Antonoff’s stunned reaction to Demi Moore’s Best Actress defeat.

The Ghost star, 62, was widely expected to take home the top gong on Sunday; however, in one of the ceremony’s biggest surprises, 25-year-old Mikey Madison was announced as the winner for her role in Sean Baker’s stripper comedy Anora.

Antonoff is married to Magaret Qualley, who starred opposite Moore in the body horror The Substance — for which the latter was nominated.

The 11-time Grammy-winning musician, famous for his collaborations with Taylor Swift, was seated directly behind Moore at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

As Madison was announced as the winner, Antonoff appeared to wince and say “Ooo” before turning to Qualley on his left.

Jack Antonoff reacts as Mikey Madison (left) beats Demi Moore for Best Actress at the 2025 Oscars ( ABC )

A clip of the moment was shared on X, with one fan writing: “jack antonoff’s reaction to mikey madison winning best actress over demi moore [crying face emojis].”

“no but jack antonoff’s reaction to mikey winning that oscar is so funny,” another tweeted.

“jack antonoff's reaction... he had flashbacks,” added a third.

“Jack Antonoff is so real for this,” wrote a fourth.

Moore addressed the loss on Instagram on Tuesday, congratulating Madison on her victory.

“As this awards season comes to a close, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey,” she wrote alongside a Reel of her preparation for the Oscars.

“... And a huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison — can’t wait to see what you do next [love heart emoji].”

Moore was visibly surprised after her Golden Globes win in January, calling it “the first thing” she had ever won during her 45-year career in the acting industry.

She also opened up about the fact that she had considered quitting the industry.

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress and, at that time, I made that mean this wasn’t something I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that,” she said.

The actor said she was “at a low point” when the script for The Substance, written by Coralie Fargeat, found its way to her. “The universe told me, ‘You are not done,’” Moore said.