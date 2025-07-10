New deal means you can watch top Disney+ shows for free
The Bear, Andor and Only Murders In the Building will all be available to view
A new partnership between ITVX and Disney+ means viewers will soon have more ways to watch their favourite shows.
From July 16, both platforms will introduce dedicated 'Taste of ITVX' and 'Taste of Disney+' sections, showcasing a regularly refreshed selection of programmes.
The collaboration will bring acclaimed Disney+ series to ITVX at no additional cost, including the first seasons of FX’s The Bear, Lucasfilm’s Star Wars spin-off Andor, and Only Murders In The Building.
Selected reality titles such as The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives and The Kardashians, alongside family favourites like Lilo And Stitch: The Series and Phineas And Ferb, will also be available.
In return, Disney+ will show the multi-award-winning drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, espionage thriller Spy Among Friends, selected seasons of Love Island, drama shows such as endeavour">Endeavour, Vera and the first series of Karen Pirie.
Olivia Attwood’s Price Of Perfection and gameshow The 1% Club will also be available to all Disney+ customers at no extra cost.
ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo said: “Disney are fantastic partners with a brilliant breadth of content.
“This mutually beneficial alliance allows us to show our complementary audiences a specially selected collection of titles, regularly updating, that gives a flavour of the range in our respective offerings.
“For us, this deal means even more great content for viewers on ITVX, and even more opportunity for viewers to find and enjoy our distinctive titles and services.”
ITV is already the free-to-air home for Disney+’s Renegade Nell and the forthcoming Under The Bridge, while ITV Studios produces hit Disney+ shows including Rivals, Suspect: The Shooting Of Jean Charles de Menezes, and the return of Blind Date.
Joe Earley, president of Disney Entertainment’s direct-to-consumer arm, added: “We are proud of this innovative collaboration with ITV, which will allow us to bring Disney+ customers some of the UK’s favourite and buzzworthy shows, and encourage ITVX viewers to discover some of Disney+’s award-winning series and blockbuster films.”
