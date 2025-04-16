Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ITV is shutting down ITVBe, its reality-focused digital channel, as part of a wider effort to streamline programming across its network.

The move will see several of ITVBe’s best-known reality series, including The Only Way is Essex, relocate to ITV2, which has seen continued success with hit shows such as Love Island.

Launched in 2014, ITVBe was pitched as a channel for lifestyle and reality content aimed at a predominantly younger audience.

Over the past decade, it has played host to a number of spin-offs from former Towie cast members, including Georgia & Tommy: Baby Steps, Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries and Ferne McCann: My Family & Me.

However, with declining ratings and the rise of consolidated streaming platforms, the channel’s long-term viability has come into question.

The Only Way is Essex, once a cultural phenomenon, has suffered a significant dip in viewership. While its first series finale attracted more than 700,000 viewers in 2010, last year it was reported that less than 50,000 people tuned in .

open image in gallery Gemma Collins with TOWIE co-stars at the 2012 Television and Radio Industries Club Awards (Yui Mok/PA)

ITV now appears hopeful that a move to ITV2 could offer the show a fresh start.

Also making the leap to ITV2 are upcoming reality series featuring Sam and Billie Faiers, and Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet. Both projects were initially expected to air on ITVBe, but will now join ITV2’s increasingly reality-heavy schedule.

“As the flagship commissions move across to their ITV2 broadcast home, ITV will retire the ITVBe brand from its portfolio in June 2025,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The shift reflects ITV’s broader strategic refocus on a growing emphasis on streaming through ITVX.

open image in gallery Casey and Gabby, winners of 2025 Love Island ( ITV )

ITVBe is due to close in June, with the next series of Towie expected to air on ITV2 in the autumn.

What this means for other ITVBe staples such as The Real Housewives of Cheshire and The Bardsley Bunch remains unclear.

However, what is sure is that the decision reflects a wider challenge facing traditional broadcasters: as younger audiences increasingly turn to streaming and on-demand content, consolidating channels and doubling down on proven reality formats like Love Island may be the clearest path to keeping them tuned in.