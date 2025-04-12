Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rageh Omaar has returned to ITV for the first time since falling ill during a live broadcast last year.

The broadcaster, 57, had a suspected mini stroke while presenting News At Ten in April 2024, which led to widespread concern from viewers as well as Ofcom complaints questioning why he was permitted to continue.

Omaar claimed producers attempted to take him off air, but said he insisted he was able to work and was allowed to finish the 30-minute programme.

More than one year on, Omaar led a pre-recorded segment on west Africa on Friday (11 April), which is thought to be his first foreign dispatch after a slow return behind the scenes

In concerning footage that was broadcast live, Omaar slurred and stumbled over his words but remained on air until the programme ended almost half an hour later.

ITV confirmed the broadcaster had received hospital treatment and said he was “recovering at home with his family”.

A spokesperson said: “We appreciate viewers of last night’s News at Ten were concerned about Rageh Omaar’s wellbeing.

open image in gallery Rageh Omaar fell ill during a news broadcast in April 2024 ( ITV )

“Following medical treatment at hospital, he is now recovering at home with his family. We are wishing Rageh a speedy recovery and look forward to him being back on screen when he feels ready.”

The presenter subsequently issued a statement confirming that he had received medical attention after the event and thanked viewers and colleagues for their concern.

He said: “I would like to thank everyone for their kindness and good wishes, especially all the medical staff, all my wonderful colleagues at ITV News, and our viewers who expressed concern.

“At the time, I was determined to finish presenting the programme. I am grateful for all the support I’ve been given.”

ITV News told The Independent they refute all allegations that they knowingly allowed the presenter to work while sick.

open image in gallery Rageh Omaar has presented his first foreign dispatch since falling ill on air ( Getty Images )

After working for news channel Al Jazeera for a period, Omaar joined ITV News as a special correspondent in 2013 and was later promoted to ITV News’ international affairs editor.

He is the presenter of the broadcaster’s foreign current affairs programme, ITV On Assignment.