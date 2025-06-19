Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the Footsteps of Killers, a “divisive” documentary presented by Silent Witness star Emilia Fox and criminology professor David Wilson is now available to watch online.

The third season of the show continues to follow Fox, who played forensic pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander on Silent Witness, and Wilson as they re-examine unsolved murder cases using the latest forensic science and new criminology research.

The latest edition of the six-part programme covers the cases of murdered council employee Bulic Forsythe, lovers Brian Price and Susan Tetrault, and wealthy Leicestershire businessman, Ken Brown.

Upon its release, the documentary received mixed reviews as some found the show “disrespectful”, saying it made their “soul recoil”.

“Real-life cold cases are pointlessly raked over by criminologists and – for some reason – the Silent Witness actor in a show that makes you feel like you’re being spat on,” wrote The Guardian in 2023.

However, The Telegraph defended the work of In the Footsteps of Killers as it insisted: “We might consume true crime for all kinds of reasons but the best of true crime is beneficial, rather than tasteless.

“From podcasts that have exonerated those who have been wrongly convicted, to armchair detectives who have solved cold cases, true crime goes into territory that the conventional agents of law and order seem ill-equipped to follow, or lack the skills to do so successfully.”

Emilia Fox and professor David Wilson present the divisive series ( Channel 4 )

IMDB users also held split opinions on the show as one person called it “odd”, writing: “Why? Just why? Scripted 'documentary' Production is awful. Camera doesn't keep still. Don't waste your time.”

Another called it “interesting”, adding: “Thoroughly enjoyed this series and hope there'll be more.” However, they added: “My only criticism is the continuous and unnecessary close-up shots of Emilia Fox.”

One viewer branded the show a “very weird watch”: “The interaction between the two 'leads' is very weird. They don't have a normal conversation; instead, they just reel off known details to each other as if reading off cue cards.”

All three seasons of In the Footsteps of Killers are available on Channel 4 On Demand.