Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is set to feature its first live trial in five years, involving a "delicious" drinking competition.

The last such event in the Australian jungle was in 2019, when it featured the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Roman Kemp, and Ian Wright among others.

A live trial also occurred when the series relocated to Wales in 2020 due to pandemic travel restrictions.

This year's live trial, titled "Cocktails Of Cruelty," is a head-to-head drinking challenge. Each celebrity participant must select two "delicious" jungle ingredients for their opponent to consume.

The first in the pair to down their beverage and return their glass to the table will win.

Previous memorable live trial moments include You Are What You Eat host Gillian McKeith fainting live on air in 2010.

McKeith later insisted that her fainting episode was not made up so she could get out of doing another tough Bushtucker Trial. “I have a history of fainting since childhood,” she said. “The day before we did the live trial, I hadn’t had much to eat and I wasn’t feeling very well – which is the precursor to passing out.

Gillian McKeith during ‘I’m a Celebrity’ 2010 ( ITV )

“I have fainted several times and not just in the jungle. I even fainted at a wedding once when I was the bridesmaid. They were about to say, ‘Do you take this man to be your husband?’ and I passed out.

“Sometimes you can stop yourself if you get close to the ground but the problem with the jungle is there were all these leeches and so there was no way I was going to throw myself on the ground.

“But I have never been able to forget about my fainting in the jungle! I have been reminded about I’m a Celebrity every single day since I came out by taxi drivers and people in the street! They all talk about it as if it were yesterday. They say I was entertaining. It might have been for them but it certainly wasn’t for me!”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs daily at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player.