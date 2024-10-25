Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A rumoured I’m a Celebrity 2024 contestant has “pulled out” of the show with weeks to go.

It’s been claimed that Tommy Fury, the former Love Island star and boxer who recently split from his fiancée Molly Mae Hague, was set to enter the Australian jungle, but has withdrawn after receiving a better offer.

Fury was one of the 11 rumoured stars ITV is believed to have lined up for the forthcoming series, which starts in November. Other celebrities that have been speculated to appear include Ally McCoist, Reverend Richard Coles and Coleen Rooney, who will reportedly be the highest-paid campmate ever.

However, it’s now being reported that Fury will no longer be on the show, with speculation rife that he quit so he could take part in a boxing match with KSI.

A source told The Sun: “Bosses are surprised Tommy has chosen to pull out of I’m a Celebrity at this late stage as it would have been a great opportunity for him too.

“Thankfully, the execs already had some great names waiting in the wings so they’ll now be looking at which ones fit best into the line up already booked so they can deliver a truly great series.”

While Fury was not confirmed as a 2024 campmate, he sidestepped a question about his possible involvement during an appearance on Heart Radio. He said: “Listen, a lot of things in my life is like a rollercoaster in a minute.

“There are so many things I might do. You know, could he be doing this? Could he be doing that? I don’t know what I’m doing this afternoon.

Fury continued “I mean, I just take literally an hour at a time, so I don’t know. There’s a lot of things going on in my life right now. So, I’m not sure on anything.”

Tommy Fury was a rumoured ‘I’m a Celebrity’ 2024 contestant ( Getty Images )

Earlier this month, Fury, who has one child with Hague, said that he was eager to “resolve things” with his ex, whom he met on ITV2 reality series Love Island.

After denying claims he cheated on Hague, Fury said he was in “love” with her, adding: “It is proper love. Do I still love Molly? 100 per cent. I will love her until my final breath. The minute I saw her, I thought, ‘Yes, she’s the woman of my dreams’.”

The Independent has contacted ITV and Fury for comment. An ITV spokesperson previously said: “Any names suggested are just speculation.”

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts on ITV on Sunday 17 November.