The lineup for I'm a Celebrity All Stars has been “revealed” as 12 famous faces look set to return to the jungle for a special spin-off show in South Africa.

Returning to screens in 2026, I'm a Celebrity... South Africa will once again bring together a group of former contestants to face some of the most gruelling challenges in the show’s history.

Ant and Dec will once again serve as hosts of the show, which will now allow the public to decide who will be crowned the winner. The previous season of the show, which aired in 2023, was pre-recorded, but the second season’s finale will be broadcast directly from London, complete with a live fan vote.

Preliminary episodes in the series will be pre-recorded on location in South Africa.

According to The Sun, these are the celebrities who will be battling to be crowned king or queen of the jungle.

David Haye

The former world champion boxer, 44, is reportedly set to return to the jungle more than a decade after appearing in the main series.

Haye, who fought the likes of Wladimir Klitschko and Nikolai Valuev at the height of his career, came third in 2012, behind singer Ashley Roberts and EastEnders actor Charlie Brooks.

He officially retired from boxing in 2018 but has continued to make headlines due to rumours about his open relationship.

open image in gallery David Haye, who quit boxing for good in 2018, is set to enter the jungle ( PA )

Gemma Collins

As an icon of UK TV, it is no surprise that Gemma Collins is reportedly returning to the jungle, but she’ll be hoping to last longer than her previous effort.

The Only Way Is Essex star lasted just three days when she took part in the 2014 edition of the show, claiming she had malaria and had a panic attack before leaving the camp.

Reflecting on her experience, Collins later told The Sun: “Everything would be different a second time. I’d be like Lara Croft and Angelina Jolie rolled into one, and I’d do the tasks. I’m not scared of nothing. Hopefully, one day the producers may give me another chance.”

open image in gallery Gemma Collins said she’d be like ‘Lara Croft and Angelina Jolie’ if she returned to ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( ITV )

Seann Walsh

Seann Walsh, 39, will reportedly be returning to the jungle just four years after appearing on the main series, where he struck up an unlikely friendship with politician Matt Hancock.

Walsh finished fifth in 2022, after joining as a late addition alongside Hancock.

Prior to joining I’m a Celebrity, Walsh was embroiled in a scandal after he and his 2018 Strictly Come Dancing professional, Katya Jones, were photographed and filmed kissing on a night out during the show’s run. Walsh had a long-term girlfriend, actor Rebecca Humphries, at the time, and Jones was married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones. They split up in 2019.

open image in gallery Seann Walsh on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ in 2022 ( ITV )

Harry Redknapp

Former football manager, Harry Redknapp, was a major success during his last stint in the jungle, winning the 2018 edition of the show, beating much younger contestants like Emily Atack and John Barrowman.

The 78-year-old is one of the most recognisable faces in the history of the Premier League, managing the likes of West Ham, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Queens Park Rangers during his career.

He retired in 2017 following a short stint with Birmingham City.

open image in gallery Harry Redknapp was a major success during his last jungle stint in 2018 ( ITV )

Scarlett Moffatt

Another returning winner will reportedly be Scarlett Moffatt. The 34-year-old star won in 2016 after quitting Gogglebox to take part in the reality show.

Speaking about what she would do a second time around, Moffatt said: “I mean, it would be amazing to do [All Stars] because it’s iconic and I just love the show so much. I was on it a whole decade ago, so I would’ve been in my early twenties, and I’m a different human now.

“So I would do the trials differently. But I’d just go in and be myself, and that’s the only thing you can do.”

open image in gallery Scarlett Moffatt says she’s a ‘different human now’ ( Getty/The National Lottery )

Adam Thomas

Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas appeared alongside Moffatt in 2016, finishing third overall. During his time on the main show he became known as Mr Bushtucker Trial for taking on several trials.

Thomas has maintained a link with I’m a Celebrity since then, working as a co-host on I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp in 2019.

The 37-year-old played Adam Barton on Emmerdale between 2009 and 2018 and also played Donte Charles on Waterloo Road between 2006 and 2009, before returning in 2023.

open image in gallery Adam Thomas finished third on the show in 2016 ( ITV )

Mo Farah

The beloved Olympic gold medallist, best known for his triumphant appearances at London 2012, might also be returning to the jungle.

Farah, 42, finished fifth overall in 2020 behind winner Giovanna Fletcher, runner-up Jordan North and third-placed Vernon Kay.

The athlete was linked to appear on Strictly Come Dancing but ruled himself out, saying: “My kids would never forgive me.”

open image in gallery Mo Farah claiming his World Championships gold in 2015 ( PA )

Ashley Roberts

Pussycat Dolls star, Ashley Roberts, appeared on the 2012 edition of I’m a Celebrity, finishing second in 2012 behind Charlie Brooks.

The 44-year-old American has since become a veteran of UK reality TV, also trying her hand at Strictly and The Jump.

open image in gallery Ashley Roberts has become a regular star on UK reality TV shows ( Getty )

Sinitta

The “Cross My Broken Heart” singer appeared on I’m a Celebrity way back in 2011 and only managed to finish second last, that time around.

The 61-year-old, who is a close friend of Simon Cowell, became known for being scared of almost everything, so viewers will be keen to see if she’s a little braver this time around.

open image in gallery Sinitta, here with close friend Simon Cowell in 2005, became known for being scared of almost everything in the jungle ( Getty )

Craig Charles

The Red Dwarf director and DJ last appeared on I’m a Celebrity in 2014, but his time on the show was cut short when he left the camp after his brother Dean suffered a fatal heart attack.

The 61-year-old has also appeared on Coronation Street and famously presented Robot Wars and was the voice of the UK version of cult Japanese game Takeshi's Castle.

open image in gallery Craig Charles on the reality show in 2014 ( ITV )

Jimmy Bullard

Despite his time as a footballer being popular with neutral fans, Jimmy Bullard was voted off I’m a Celebrity first in 2014 after being accused of bullying Jake Quickenden, a claim he denied.

The 46-year-old played for the likes of Wigan Athletic, Fulham, Hull City and Ipswich Town during his career and later transitioned into a presenting role, working on Sky’s Soccer AM from 2017 until 2023.

open image in gallery Jimmy Bullard, here during his playing days at Hull, will return to the show ( Getty )

Beverley Callard

The Coronation Street legend, best known for playing Rovers Return landlady Liz McDonald, is said to be returning to the jungle after appearing in the 2020 edition.

Callard, 68, was the fourth contestant eliminated on that year’s edition of the show, which was won by author Giovanna Fletcher.

open image in gallery Beverley Callard appeared in ‘Coronation Street’ between 1984 and 2020 and is coming back the jungle ( Getty )

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.