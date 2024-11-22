Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Melvin Odoom’s family and friends have reacted to Dean McCullough’s “betrayal” of him in the I’m a Celebrity jungle.

The BBC Radio presenters have both been campmates since they landed in the Australian outback last weekend. While McCullough “disappointed” hosts Ant and Dec after being the first to drop out of a Bushtucker Trial, Odoom has spent his time pining for former Countdown presenter, Carol Vorderman.

But before they headed to face a series of gruelling and nauseating challenges, the colleagues made a pact, live on air.

Lorraine presenter, Ranvir Singh, said on Friday morning (22 November), “Dean who is a co-presenter, now, he’s betrayed old Melvin. They made a pact on air didn’t they? ‘We’re going to stick together’.”

Ahead of their entrance, BBC radio host Greg James had asked the pair, “Is there going to be an alliance or is there going to be a fallout here?”

“No, a hundred percent, alliance, are you mad?” said McCullough with total confidence, before turning to Odoom for reassurance. “Well, from my part...”

Odoom seconded the promise saying, “I think strength in numbers, you know”.

McCullough abandoned the pact, literally as soon as he landed on the beach, saying “Melvin, I’m so sorry!” as he grabbed Coleen Rooney’s hand and said, “Wagatha Christie, you’re coming with me!”

Pair made a pact before entering the Australian outback ( ITV )

His co-presenter was left abandoned and shocked, saying “Dean! Bro! No!”

Ricky Haywood-Williams, Odoom’s best friend, and another BBC radio presenter, said: “Unbelievable! When I saw that, I was like ‘Dean? How could you, Dean? The brotherhood. The Radio 1 brotherhood.”

The presenter also shed light on the reasons behind Odoom’s rule-breaking stash of salt and pepper, revealing that a previous contestant from a series carried out at a castle in Wales during the Covid pandemic, had been behind it.

He did not reveal the name of the contestant, but said he had advised Odoom to take in some contraband to survive his time on the show.

Dean McCullough abandons Melvin Odoom

Haywood-Williams also suggested that his friend was “playing up to the cameras a little bit” and downplaying how good he was at dating.

“He loves to date, he loves the art of dating,” he said of his dating practice with Tulisa Contostavlos. “I think he was playing up to the campmates there, because Melvin knows what he’s doing.”

New episodes of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.