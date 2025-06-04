I’m a Celeb winner Scarlett Moffatt ‘set to return to jungle’
‘Gogglebox’ star won the series in 2016
I’m a Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt is reportedly set to return to the jungle for an All Stars edition of the ITV reality show next year.
The 34-year-old first shot to fame as an armchair commentator on Gogglebox, then appeared on the 2016 series of I’m a Celeb alongside comedian and runner-up Joel Dommett and Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas, who finished in third place.
“Scarlett won I’m a Celeb in 2016 and was hugely popular with viewers, so everyone’s really excited she might be returning for the new All Stars series,” a source told The Sun.
“She is so game for a laugh and knows what to expect in terms of the Bushtucker Trials, so she’ll throw herself into every task. Scarlett is a mum now and she wants to do it to show her little boy how brave she can be.”
The Independent has contacted representatives for Moffatt and ITV for comment.
Moffatt’s journey after her success on the show was not straightforward as she admitted that the sudden spotlight and increase in popularity led to trolling, which in turn negatively impacted her mental health.
Speaking to Hello! magazine, Moffatt recalled: “I suddenly felt as if there was a magnifying glass on me and everyone in the UK had an opinion of me. Everything I did, I felt like it was criticised, and I didn’t quite feel like I was getting anything right.
“I’d just won a show that was really well perceived by everyone and I was so grateful for it, everyone thought I was living the dream and I didn’t want to shatter that illusion,” she said. “I felt like, ‘What’s wrong with me? Why can’t I just enjoy this moment?’”
She continued: “It felt like everyone – it wasn’t – but it felt like the whole of the UK had an opinion about me. I became very, very anxious and I remember cancelling a couple of bits of work because I didn’t want to hear what people had to say and I felt like I was cheating at the job. ‘How did I manage to get this job on TV?’”
The All Stars edition of I’m a Celeb first aired in 2023, with former campmates including singer Mylene Klass, dancer Jordan Banjo, and former Olympian Fatima Whitbread. Klass went on to win the show, which was shot in South Africa. After being axed, ITV confirmed in Aprul this year, that the show would be returning in 2026.
