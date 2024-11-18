I’m a Celebrity viewing figures revealed for 2024 launch show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

ITV has released the viewing figures for I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2024’s launch episode.

The reality show returned to screens on Sunday, 19 November, with McFly singer Danny Jonestaking on a snake-filled challenge and Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough emerging as an early fan favourite.

Back in 2023, the series suffered a ratings blow with the launch episode losing two million viewers on the year before after a “Nigel Farage boycott”.

Among this year’s contestants are N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse and Coleen Rooney, who is the show’s highest-paid star in its history.

Others include boxer Barry McGuigan, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and influencer GK Barry.

ITV revealed on Monday (18 November) that the first episode of the 2024 series was watched by a peak of eight million, and an average of seven million.

This is on par with last year’s launch, with both respective launch episodes down from the nine million viewers achieved in 2022.

open image in gallery ITV has released the viewing figures for ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’2024’s launch episode ( ITV )

I’m a Celeb was noticeably popular with younger audiences, with 82 per cent of those tuned in aged 16-34, making the series ITV’s most popular programme for this demographic.

The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky did not find herself at all entertained by this year’s first episode.

“If anything, the celebrities seem, whisper it, too nice,” she wrote. “Which is great for their enjoyment levels, but, let’s be honest, not so good for us viewers at home.

“If you’re after twists and turns, you’d probably get more of a thrill re-reading Coleen’s “Rebekah Vardy’s account” tweet,” she added.

open image in gallery The first episode of the 2024 series was watched by a peak of eight million ( ITV )

Elsewhere during the launch episode, TV presenter Rylan shut down criticism of Contostavlos, who has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, during the launch episode.

“Before people start going for appearance, Tulisa has been through a lot health wise the last few years,” he wrote of the N-Dubz singer who joined the series after a tough year.

open image in gallery N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos made her return to the public eye on the programme ( I’m a Celeb / ITV )

“So let’s not make s*** jokes about her on twitter yeah,” he added. New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV1 and ITVX every night, typically beginning at 9pm.